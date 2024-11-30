Sarnia to modify waste collection pickup - check to make sure your day hasn't changed

If you’re on a routine for putting your trash cans out, you might want to take a second look at your calendar.

The City of Sarnia is modifying its waste collection schedule to optimize garbage pickup, and pivoting from picking up Christmas trees at curbside, to disposing of them at a central location.

As of January 6, yard waste will be pivoting to a bi-weekly schedule in alternating zones from April to December, and routes will be changed to optimize pick-up and reduce collection delays.

There will be some zones where the change will create a three-week delay in delivery – this will then mean that those select areas will receive one additional pickup to reduce that gap.

You can visit the city’s website to make sure that you know your collection day and/or zone change.