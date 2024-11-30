LONDON
London

Sarnia to modify waste collection pickup - check to make sure your day hasn't changed

(Source: Getty Images) (Source: Getty Images)
Share

If you’re on a routine for putting your trash cans out, you might want to take a second look at your calendar.

The City of Sarnia is modifying its waste collection schedule to optimize garbage pickup, and pivoting from picking up Christmas trees at curbside, to disposing of them at a central location.

As of January 6, yard waste will be pivoting to a bi-weekly schedule in alternating zones from April to December, and routes will be changed to optimize pick-up and reduce collection delays.

There will be some zones where the change will create a three-week delay in delivery – this will then mean that those select areas will receive one additional pickup to reduce that gap.

You can visit the city’s website to make sure that you know your collection day and/or zone change. 

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Poilievre suggests Trudeau is too weak to engage with Trump, Ford won't go there

While federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has taken aim at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week, calling him too 'weak' to engage with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declined to echo the characterization in an exclusive Canadian broadcast interview set to air this Sunday on CTV's Question Period.

Why this Toronto man ran so a giant stickman could dance

Colleagues would ask Duncan McCabe if he was training for a marathon, but, really, the 32-year-old accountant was committing multiple hours of his week, for 10 months, to stylistically run on the same few streets in Toronto's west end with absolutely no race in mind. It was all for the sake of creating a seconds-long animation of a dancing stickman for Strava.

Kitchener

Barrie

Windsor

Northern Ontario

Sault Ste. Marie

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News