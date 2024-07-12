LONDON
London

    • NTP investigating 'possible weak tornadoes' over London

    The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) says it is investigating what it calls “possible weak tornadoes” over London.

    Earlier this week, rainfall warnings were issued across southern Ontario, including London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Lambton County and Elgin County, as remnants from Hurricane Beryl moved through the region.

    Video posted to social media showed rotation in the clouds above London – which NTP has since said a storm survey team is now investigating, as well as several kilometers to the east.

