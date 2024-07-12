Forcible confinement charge after downtown London incident

LONDON
    A London man has been arresteda after a scary incident for a woman in the downtown area.

    Around 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday, police said a woman approached her parked vehicle in the area of Kent Street and Talbot Street and saw a man she didn't know leaning up against it.

    When she asked him to move, he did, but then police said the man tried to stop the woman from leaving by punching the driver side window repeatedly — the woman fled from her vehicle and called police.

    According to police, the accused then started to chase a nearby witness with a rock in his hand before fleeing the area.

    A 58-year-old man was found and arrested in the area of Talbot Street and Albert Street and is charged with forecibile confinment, assault and assault with a weapon.

