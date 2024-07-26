LONDON
London

    • Union contends striking HCL Logistics workers have not been paid

    Striking HCL workers are seen on Oxford Street East on July 26, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) Striking HCL workers are seen on Oxford Street East on July 26, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
    Striking workers at HCL Logistics on Oxford Street East in London contend they have not been paid by the company for work done before the labour disruption.

    "I'm not talking about strike pay, I'm talking about what we worked two weeks ago. We are owed a wage pay. And the owner of this company decided not to pay us today," said Jason West, the Unifor Local 27 plant chair for the 147 unionized members working at HCL.

    The workers have been on strike since Tuesday.

    West said wages were the main sticking point before talks with the company broke down.

    He confirmed HCL employees were offered a $1.00 per hour wage increase for each year of a proposed three-year contract.

    Jason West, HCL plant chair, Unifor Local 27, seen on July 26, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

    Unionized workers at HCL currently make about $23.00 per hour.

    But West stated the offer is insufficient to cover rising household costs, including inflation and the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    While buoyed by horn honking and passing public support, West said his members struggle to make ends meet, "All of our members are hurting. Our families are hurting. And we just want to be treated fairly. A decent wage and some respect."

    CTV News London has reached out to HCL management for comment.

    An HCL Logistics Logo is seen on the front of the Oxford Street East facility on July 26, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

