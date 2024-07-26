Tourism spending on the rise in London

A new report shows Tourism spending in London increased last year.

The Conference Board of Canada report said spending surpassed $106 million in 2023 — up 11 per cent from the year before.

London hosted more than two million overnight visitors last year — that's up five per cent compared to 2022.

Other findings mentioned in the report include purchases of food and beverage totaling $417.3 million, of which $311.1 million was spent in restaurants.

Tourism activity in London also helped generate roughly $1.05 million in gross domestic product (GDP) for the province and nearly $616.1 million for the London economy.

Estimates of the economic impact are based on visitor volumes in the city of London and accommodation data collected by Tourism London for 2023, as well as other indicators regularly monitored by The Conference Board.