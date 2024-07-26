LONDON
London

    • Tourism spending on the rise in London

    A City of London sign is seen in this undated file image. (File) A City of London sign is seen in this undated file image. (File)
    Share

    A new report shows Tourism spending in London increased last year.

    The Conference Board of Canada report said spending surpassed $106 million in 2023 — up 11 per cent from the year before.

    London hosted more than two million overnight visitors last year — that's up five per cent compared to 2022.

    Other findings mentioned in the report include purchases of food and beverage totaling $417.3 million, of which $311.1 million was spent in restaurants.

    Tourism activity in London also helped generate roughly $1.05 million in gross domestic product (GDP) for the province and nearly $616.1 million for the London economy.

    Estimates of the economic impact are based on visitor volumes in the city of London and accommodation data collected by Tourism London for 2023, as well as other indicators regularly monitored by The Conference Board.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Major Canadian bank dealing with direct deposit outage on pay day

    Scotiabank has acknowledged technical difficulties affecting direct deposits as clients report missed payments Friday morning. On Friday morning, the bank's client services phone line was playing an automated message assuring customers that work was underway to rectify the outage.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News