LONDON
London

    • London police lay child porn related charges

    london police - computer - crime - cyber crime
    Share

    Police have charged a London man with several child pornography offences.

    Police say they raided a home on Deveron Crescent Wednesday, seizing electronic devices — saying evidence of child pornography was located on the devices.

     

    Charges include

    • Unlawfully possess child pornography
    • Import/sell/distribute, etc. child pornography
    • Print/publish/possess to publish child pornography
    • Unlawfully access child pornography

    The 31 year old suspect will appear in court in September.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Major Canadian bank dealing with direct deposit outage on pay day

    Scotiabank has acknowledged technical difficulties affecting direct deposits as clients report missed payments Friday morning. On Friday morning, the bank's client services phone line was playing an automated message assuring customers that work was underway to rectify the outage.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News