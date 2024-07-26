London police lay child porn related charges

Police have charged a London man with several child pornography offences.

Police say they raided a home on Deveron Crescent Wednesday, seizing electronic devices — saying evidence of child pornography was located on the devices.

Charges include

Unlawfully possess child pornography

Import/sell/distribute, etc. child pornography

Print/publish/possess to publish child pornography

Unlawfully access child pornography

The 31 year old suspect will appear in court in September.