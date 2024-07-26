London police lay child porn related charges
Police have charged a London man with several child pornography offences.
Police say they raided a home on Deveron Crescent Wednesday, seizing electronic devices — saying evidence of child pornography was located on the devices.
Charges include
- Unlawfully possess child pornography
- Import/sell/distribute, etc. child pornography
- Print/publish/possess to publish child pornography
- Unlawfully access child pornography
The 31 year old suspect will appear in court in September.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
At least 4 buildings burned at Jasper Park Lodge, others damaged: Fairmont memo
The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge said Thursday afternoon most of its structures are "standing and intact," including its iconic main lodge.
Major Canadian bank dealing with direct deposit outage on pay day
Scotiabank has acknowledged technical difficulties affecting direct deposits as clients report missed payments Friday morning. On Friday morning, the bank's client services phone line was playing an automated message assuring customers that work was underway to rectify the outage.
Elon Musk's estranged daughter calls out his 'entirely fake' claims about her childhood
Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk's estranged daughter, publicly refuted several recent anti-trans statements her Tesla CEO and X owner father has made about her.
Reported rate of child pornography increased 52% in 2023, total crime up 3%: Statistics Canada
Last year, reported child pornography cases increased by more than 50 per cent in Canada, in part due to more cases being sent to police by specialized internet child exploitation units, according to a Statistics Canada report.
Justin Timberlake's attorney disputes he was intoxicated when arrested for DWI
A hearing in the case of Justin Timberlake being accused of driving while intoxicated was held Friday, where an attorney for the singer disputed his arrest in June.
What we know about 'malicious' attack on French train network ahead of Olympics opening
French transport was thrust into chaos Friday just hours ahead of the Olympics 2024 opening ceremony after a series of co-ordinated 'malicious acts' upended high-speed train lines.Here's what happened and what we know so far.
When Barbie learned what a gynecologist was, so did many other people, according to new study
A new study published Thursday in the journal JAMA Network Open has found that the ending in the 2023 blockbuster film 'Barbie' had an influence on online search interest in terms around gynecology, the branch of medicine that deals with women’s reproductive health.
Canada Soccer head investigating 'systemic ethical shortcoming' amid spying scandal
Canada Soccer chief executive officer Kevin Blue said he was investigating a potential 'systemic ethical shortcoming' within the program but has not considered pulling the women's soccer team from the Paris Olympics due to a drone spying scandal.
Federal government posts $3.9B deficit in April, May
The result for the April-to-May period compared to a $1.5 billion surplus for the same stretch last year.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Ontario expanding access to RSV vaccines for young children, pregnant women
Ontario is doubling the number of children eligible for vaccination against a virus that can make young kids very sick.
-
Major Canadian bank dealing with direct deposit outage on pay day
Scotiabank has acknowledged technical difficulties affecting direct deposits as clients report missed payments Friday morning. On Friday morning, the bank's client services phone line was playing an automated message assuring customers that work was underway to rectify the outage.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Court sides with province on Ontario Place redevelopment
It appears construction at Ontario Place can now continue following a decision by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice to uphold the Rebuilding Ontario Place Act.
Windsor
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Windsor doctor has privileges revoked after allegedly accessing newborn data for profit
The joy and excitement of welcoming a new baby has been marred for a Belle River mom, who says she’s “disturbed” to learn a doctor looking to profit targeted her newborn.
-
No impaired drivers detected after 480 vehicles checked in RIDE program
Windsor police say no impaired drivers were detected after 480 vehicles were checked in a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere program.
-
Woman accused of pointing gun at neighbours in dispute
A 40-year-old Chatham woman has been charged with pointing a gun at her neighbours after an argument escalated.
Barrie
-
Grey Road 17 reopened after early-morning crash
Georgian Bluffs' Grey Road 17 is reopened after an early-morning crash that sent one individual to the hospital.
-
Driver charged after flashing high beams at approaching police
Orillia OPP arrested and charged a male driver after flashing his high beams at approaching police.
-
Truck spotted swerving all over road and hitting signs
A driver from New Tecumesth Ont. was charged after swerving all over the road and hitting reflector signs.
Northern Ontario
-
Driver caught speeding on Hwy. 69 near Sudbury, police say
A northern Ontario driver was travelling almost 40km/h over the speed limit on Highway 69 near Greater Sudbury, police say.
-
Major Canadian bank dealing with direct deposit outage on pay day
Scotiabank has acknowledged technical difficulties affecting direct deposits as clients report missed payments Friday morning. On Friday morning, the bank's client services phone line was playing an automated message assuring customers that work was underway to rectify the outage.
-
Elon Musk's estranged daughter calls out his 'entirely fake' claims about her childhood
Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk's estranged daughter, publicly refuted several recent anti-trans statements her Tesla CEO and X owner father has made about her.
Ottawa
-
Woman shot with a pellet gun onboard OC Transpo bus, police say
A 20-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges after a woman was struck by a pellet gun onboard an OC Transpo bus, according to police.
-
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC Hwy. 417 is closed until Monday for Preston Street bridge replacement. Here's what you need to know
A stretch of Highway 417 through Ottawa is closed until 6 a.m. Monday for the replacement of the aging Preston Street overpass. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Queensway closure for the replacement of the Preston Street bridge.
-
A look at the seven most expensive homes for sale in Ottawa this summer
Ottawa's luxury home market is seeing a boost in 2024, with a "significant increase" in homes priced at $2 million and higher entering the market, according to a new report. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the seven most expensive homes on the market in Ottawa this summer.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Court sides with province on Ontario Place redevelopment
It appears construction at Ontario Place can now continue following a decision by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice to uphold the Rebuilding Ontario Place Act.
-
'He was just gone': Police ramp up search for vulnerable 3-year-old boy in Mississauga, Ont.
Police in Mississauga are conducting a full-scale search of the city’s biggest park for a non-verbal toddler who went missing Thursday evening. Sgt. Jennifer Trimble told reporters Friday morning that there has been no trace of three-year-old Zaid Abdullah since 6:20 p.m., when he was last seen with his parents in Erindale Park, near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road.
-
Two people arrested in connection with deadly Scarborough restaurant fire
Toronto police have arrested two people in connection with a homicide investigation after a deadly fire at a Scarborough restaurant last month.
Montreal
-
'It's surreal,' says Quebec athletic therapist chosen to go to Paris Olympic Games
Maxim Hanna is the only sports therapist from Quebec who is part of the Canadian medical team in Paris.
-
OQLF clarifies why it was at Santa Cabrini Hospital after claiming 'inspector' never visited
The OQLF has clarified the reason behind why it was at Santa Cabrini Hospital in Montreal this week, following rumours that language inspectors had visited.
-
Montreal airport targeted again by environmental activists; two arrested
Environmental activists were back at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport on Thursday evening, this time committing acts of mischief on the outside windows. Montreal police (SPVM) arrived on the scene at around 6 p.m. to support airport security as a small group of protesters sprayed paint on the airport's exterior windows.
Atlantic
-
Colin Tweedie sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for hit-and-run death of Cape Breton girl
Colin Tweedie has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in federal prison in the 2019 hit-and-run death of 10-year-old Cape Breton girl Talia Forrest.
-
Videos online appear to show two recent shark sightings in Nova Scotia waters
Videos circulating online recently appear to show two separate shark sightings in Nova Scotia waters.
-
Major Canadian bank dealing with direct deposit outage on pay day
Scotiabank has acknowledged technical difficulties affecting direct deposits as clients report missed payments Friday morning. On Friday morning, the bank's client services phone line was playing an automated message assuring customers that work was underway to rectify the outage.
Winnipeg
-
Accidental tourist ends up in Winnipeg after Jasper wildfire interrupts rail journey
A California traveller made an unscheduled stop in Winnipeg due to the ongoing wildfire in Jasper, Alta.
-
Death in northern Manitoba First Nation deemed homicide: RCMP
RCMP is investigating the death of a 54-year-old woman in northern Manitoba earlier this month as a homicide.
-
Major Canadian bank dealing with direct deposit outage on pay day
Scotiabank has acknowledged technical difficulties affecting direct deposits as clients report missed payments Friday morning. On Friday morning, the bank's client services phone line was playing an automated message assuring customers that work was underway to rectify the outage.
Calgary
-
Latest updates on wildfires in Jasper National Park: Rain, cooler weather limiting spread
Cool and wet weather is making a difference in Jasper National Park.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Calgary to see return to seasonal temperatures for the weekend
Calgary got off to a much clearer start from an air quality standpoint on Friday, compared to earlier in the week.
-
Serious motor vehicle collision disrupts traffic in Rocky View County
Strathmore RCMP are on scene at a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 564 at the intersection of Highway 9 in Rocky View County that took place Friday morning, a little before 11 a.m.
Edmonton
-
Latest updates on wildfires in Jasper National Park: Rain, cooler weather limiting spread
Cool and wet weather is making a difference in Jasper National Park.
-
Man found guilty in fatal Alberta school stabbing
The man accused of killing his 17-year-old classmate, Jennifer Winkler, was found guilty of second-degree murder on Friday.
-
'Core members' of Edmonton extortion series arrested but leader still at large: EPS
Edmonton police have arrested six more people in connection to an extortion series targeting local South Asian homebuilders.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s top doctor ends COVID-19 public health emergency
British Columbia's top doctor says she is ending the public health emergency declared in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
-
Jasper fires disrupt rail service, delays expected at Port of Vancouver
The wildfires raging in Jasper National Park and the shutdown of rail traffic through the area are expected to have an impact on Canada's supply chain.
-
Wildfire smoke prompts special air quality statement for parts of B.C.
The hundreds of wildfires burning in B.C. are leading to an air advisory in parts of the province, with smoke expected to reach the Lower Mainland this weekend.