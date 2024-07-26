London teen hit in the head with a gun and threatened: Police
A 16 year old has been arrested and police are looking for three more teens after an assault in London involving a gun.
Around 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday, police said a group of youths were in the 100 block of Sunningdale Road east near Richmond Street when they were approached by four teenaged boys wearing ski masks.
The youths ran from the teens in masks but a 13 year old was stopped by the suspects.
According to police, the 13 year old was assaulted and a group of people in the area saw one of the suspects show a firearm and hit the victim in the head with it.
When more people showed up on scene three of the suspects fled on foot and the one who was in possession of the gun stayed, removed his mask, and pointed the gun at the victim, making threats before running.
Police were able to identify the teen in possession of the firearm and arrested him at his home.
Three additional teens have been identified and police are looking for them.
They are described as a male with a slim build, black hair, wearing a ski mask, black t-shirt and black jeans. The other two are just described as males with a slim build wearing a ski mask.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Scotiabank suffers direct deposit outage on pay day
Scotiabank has acknowledged technical difficulties affecting direct deposits as clients report missed payments Friday morning. On Friday morning, the bank's client services phone line was playing an automated message assuring customers that work was underway to rectify the outage.
BREAKING Canada Soccer head investigating 'systemic ethical shortcoming' amid spying scandal
Canada Soccer chief executive officer Kevin Blue said he was investigating a potential 'systemic ethical shortcoming' within the program but has not considered pulling the women's soccer team from the Paris Olympics due to a drone spying scandal.
Suspected train sabotage, bad weather dampen spirits ahead of Paris opening ceremony
The Paris Olympics are getting off to a rough start, with suspected acts of sabotage targeting France's flagship high-speed rail network.
Elon Musk's estranged daughter calls out his 'entirely fake' claims about her childhood
Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk's estranged daughter, publicly refuted several recent anti-trans statements her Tesla CEO and X owner father has made about her.
'She led it the whole way': 18-year-old B.C. woman leads hikers to safety in Jasper National Park
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
'Catastrophic' situation 'cannot continue': Open letter from Trudeau, other PMs calling for Gaza ceasefire
Prime ministers of Canada, New Zealand and Australia released a letter renewing calls for an “urgent ceasefire” in Gaza on Friday morning.
Arson attacks cause chaos before start of Olympics in Paris, thwarting athletes' travel
Arsonists attacked the French high-speed rail network early Friday, paralyzing travel to Paris from across the rest of France and Europe for some 800,000 people, including Olympic athletes heading to the grand opening ceremony of the Games in the evening.
Saskatchewan First Nation lifts 17-year long water advisory
After 17 years, residents of Star Blanket Cree Nation can breathe a sigh of relief when turning on their taps.
Latest updates on wildfires in Jasper National Park: Rain, cooler weather limiting spread
Cool and wet weather is making a difference in Jasper National Park.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
New Hamburg, Ont. couple gets new truck after dealing with transmission troubles
A year-long nightmare has ended for a New Hamburg, Ont. couple who were told they couldn't get their truck fixed due to aftermarket hitch.
-
Home invasion shooting in Cambridge leads to 3 arrests and serious injuries: WRPS
Police have arrested three males, including a teen, in connection to a home invasion shooting that left multiple people injured.
-
Steven Lorentz takes the Stanley Cup on a tour of Kitchener and Waterloo
One month after Steven Lorentz hoisted the Stanley Cup, the Florida Panthers forward brought the trophy to Waterloo Region.
Windsor
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Windsor doctor has privileges revoked after allegedly accessing newborn data for profit
The joy and excitement of welcoming a new baby has been marred for a Belle River mom, who says she’s “disturbed” to learn a doctor looking to profit targeted her newborn.
-
Amherstburg resident charged with impaired driving after crash
Essex County OPP say an Amherstburg resident has been charged with impaired driving after a vehicle crashed into the ditch.
-
Windsor woman feeling uneasy after London man's harassment sentencing pushed to September
Bubba Pollock pleaded guilty to harassment back in January and was court Thursday for sentencing.
Barrie
-
Grey Road 17 closed after early-morning crash
Georgian Bluffs' Grey Road 17 is closed after early-morning crash.
-
Ont. mayor fires back at 'misinformation' about people defecating on beach
Wasaga Beach's mayor is firing back at unverified claims circulating on social media that people are defecating in the sand at the provincial park.
-
Little brown bat tests positive for rabies in Grey-Bruce
Grey Bruce Public Health advises the public to remain vigilant about the risk of rabies after a bat from Grey-Bruce tested positive for the viral disease.
Northern Ontario
-
Two Ont. hunters find $9,750 for moose hunting scheme
Two Ontario men are facing $9,750 in fines after they tried to cover up that a bull moose was shot by mistake last October.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Scotiabank suffers direct deposit outage on pay day
Scotiabank has acknowledged technical difficulties affecting direct deposits as clients report missed payments Friday morning. On Friday morning, the bank's client services phone line was playing an automated message assuring customers that work was underway to rectify the outage.
-
'She led it the whole way': 18-year-old B.C. woman leads hikers to safety in Jasper National Park
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
Ottawa
-
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC Hwy. 417 is closed until Monday for Preston Street bridge replacement. Here's what you need to know
A stretch of Highway 417 through Ottawa is closed until 6 a.m. Monday for the replacement of the aging Preston Street overpass. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Queensway closure for the replacement of the Preston Street bridge.
-
A look at the seven most expensive homes for sale in Ottawa this summer
Ottawa's luxury home market is seeing a boost in 2024, with a "significant increase" in homes priced at $2 million and higher entering the market, according to a new report. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the seven most expensive homes on the market in Ottawa this summer.
-
'Shawarma warning': Canada's shawarma capital using food to educate Ottawa residents on weather warnings
The self-proclaimed 'Shawarma Capital of Canada' is using the Middle Eastern dish to educate Ottawa residents about weather warnings.
Toronto
-
'He was just gone': Police ramp up search for vulnerable 3-year-old boy in Mississauga, Ont.
Police in Mississauga are conducting a full-scale search of the city’s biggest park for a non-verbal toddler who went missing Thursday evening. Sgt. Jennifer Trimble told reporters Friday morning that there has been no trace of three-year-old Zaid Abdullah since 6:20 p.m., when he was last seen with his parents in Erindale Park, near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road.
-
Two people arrested in connection with deadly Scarborough restaurant fire
Toronto police have arrested two people in connection with a homicide investigation after a deadly fire at a Scarborough restaurant last month.
-
'A cheap trick': Ontario man denied refund after opening act drops out of Toronto concert tour
An Ontario man was shocked to be denied a refund after the opening act of the rock concert he planned to attend in Toronto next month had to drop out unexpectedly.
Montreal
-
'It's surreal,' says Quebec athletic therapist chosen to go to Paris Olympic Games
Maxim Hanna is the only sports therapist from Quebec who is part of the Canadian medical team in Paris.
-
OQLF clarifies why it was at Santa Cabrini Hospital after claiming 'inspector' never visited
The OQLF has clarified the reason behind why it was at Santa Cabrini Hospital in Montreal this week, following rumours that language inspectors had visited.
-
Montreal airport targeted again by environmental activists; two arrested
Environmental activists were back at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport on Thursday evening, this time committing acts of mischief on the outside windows. Montreal police (SPVM) arrived on the scene at around 6 p.m. to support airport security as a small group of protesters sprayed paint on the airport's exterior windows.
Atlantic
-
Gas prices decrease again in the Maritimes
The price of gas decreased in all three Maritime provinces for the second week in a row.
-
Videos online appear to show two recent shark sightings in Nova Scotia waters
Videos circulating online recently appear to show two separate shark sightings in Nova Scotia waters.
-
Postmedia plans to buy Atlantic Canada's insolvent SaltWire newspaper chain
Postmedia Network Inc. announced plans Friday to buy certain businesses belonging to SaltWire Network Inc. and The Halifax Herald Ltd., the two insolvent companies behind Atlantic Canada's largest newspaper chain.
Winnipeg
-
Accidental tourist ends up in Winnipeg after Jasper wildfire interrupts rail journey
A California traveller made an unscheduled stop in Winnipeg due to the ongoing wildfire in Jasper, Alta.
-
Mark Hamill, Judy Greer, filming movie in Manitoba
Two Hollywood stars are the latest to join a Stephen King movie being filmed at Birds Hill Park.
-
Cocaine, cellphones and other contraband seized at Stony Mountain Institution
Staff members at Stony Mountain Institution seized a large sum of contraband and unauthorized items last week, including drugs and electronics.
Calgary
-
Latest updates on wildfires in Jasper National Park: Rain, cooler weather limiting spread
Cool and wet weather is making a difference in Jasper National Park.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Scotiabank suffers direct deposit outage on pay day
Scotiabank has acknowledged technical difficulties affecting direct deposits as clients report missed payments Friday morning. On Friday morning, the bank's client services phone line was playing an automated message assuring customers that work was underway to rectify the outage.
-
Suspected train sabotage, bad weather dampen spirits ahead of Paris opening ceremony
The Paris Olympics are getting off to a rough start, with suspected acts of sabotage targeting France's flagship high-speed rail network.
Edmonton
-
Latest updates on wildfires in Jasper National Park: Rain, cooler weather limiting spread
Cool and wet weather is making a difference in Jasper National Park.
-
Edmonton police to give update Friday on arson series targeting homebuilders
Edmonton police on Friday will give an update on Project Gaslight, the investigation into an extortion series targeting local South Asian homebuilders.
-
Stay inside, filter indoor air amid wildfire smoke, respirologist says
A Calgary respirologist is advising people to regularly check the outdoor air quality and stay inside as smoke from the Jasper wildfires blows into other parts of Alberta and possibly beyond.
Vancouver
-
Wildfire smoke prompts special air quality statement for parts of B.C.
The hundreds of wildfires burning in B.C. are leading to an air advisory in parts of the province, with smoke expected to reach the Lower Mainland this weekend.
-
'She led it the whole way': 18-year-old B.C. woman leads hikers to safety in Jasper National Park
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
-
Port authority, VPD share safety tips in wake of boat crash with floatplane
With cargo ships, tankers, cruise lines and aircraft operations, Burrard Inlet is one of the busiest harbours in the country.