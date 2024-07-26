LONDON
London

    London teen hit in the head with a gun and threatened: Police

    (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London) (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
    A 16 year old has been arrested and police are looking for three more teens after an assault in London involving a gun.

    Around 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday, police said a group of youths were in the 100 block of Sunningdale Road east near Richmond Street when they were approached by four teenaged boys wearing ski masks.

    The youths ran from the teens in masks but a 13 year old was stopped by the suspects.

    According to police, the 13 year old was assaulted and a group of people in the area saw one of the suspects show a firearm and hit the victim in the head with it.

    When more people showed up on scene three of the suspects fled on foot and the one who was in possession of the gun stayed, removed his mask, and pointed the gun at the victim, making threats before running.

    Police were able to identify the teen in possession of the firearm and arrested him at his home.

    Three additional teens have been identified and police are looking for them.

    They are described as a male with a slim build, black hair, wearing a ski mask, black t-shirt and black jeans. The other two are just described as males with a slim build wearing a ski mask.

    Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). 

