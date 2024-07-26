Port Stanley Beach cleared for swimming this weekend

After several days of advisories, Port Stanley's main beach has been given a green light for swimming.

Southwestern Public Health had posted unsafe swimming placards earlier this week, but recent testing cleared the beach for swimming as of noon Friday.

This morning, multiple beachgoers were still heeding the warning, particularly those with young children.

Business owners tell CTV News advisories impact sales, but not to the degree they once did. One saying, "The sunshine brings people to the sand even if they can't 'surf'."

The advisory, first posted on July 20, is the second issued for the main beach this summer.

The previous warning ran from June 18-20.