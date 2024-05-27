Teen cyclist charged for riding on Highway 401
A youth cyclist from Southwest Middlesex in facing multiple charges after riding a bicycle on Highway 401.
On Sunday at 11:37 a.m., members of the Middlesex County OPP were dispatched to the Eastbound lanes of Highway 401 at Wonderland Road in London after receiving multiple reports of a cyclist on the highway.
Police closed the highway briefly in order to get the individual off the road safely.
As a result, a 16-year-old of Southwest Middlesex, has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act with:
- Pedestrian using controlled-access highway
- Bicycle on controlled-access highway
The accused has been released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Provincial Traffic Court to speak to the charges at a later date.
The OPP remind members of the public that it is illegal for pedestrians and cyclists to be on 400-series highways, as well as on- and off-ramps due to the risks to safety for pedestrians and the motoring public.
The OPP can be reached anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122.
