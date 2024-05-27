Free 'Our London Family' signs to be handed out by City of London

The City of London is offering pick up of free 'Our London Family' signs to help commemorate and honour the Afzaal family.

June 6 will mark three years since four out of five members of the London, Ont. family were killed while out for a walk — deliberately struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road.

The lawn signs will be available while supplies last and can be picked up at city hall. South London Community Centre, Canada Games Aquatic Centre, North London Optimist Community Centre, East Lions Community Centre, Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre and Image Graphics and Signs.

Members of the London Muslim community are hosting several events open to all members of the public, including a vigil.

The Our London Family flag will also be flown at city hall and at London Health Sciences Centre from June 3-6. The J. Allyn Taylor Building will also be lit up purple and green.

Convicted of murdering the Afzaal family with his pickup truck, Nathaniel Veltman, 23, has filed an inmate notice of appeal with the court in an attempt to overturn the jury’s verdict.