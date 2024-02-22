LONDON
London

    • Man who killed 4 members of Muslim family in London, Ont. given 5 life sentences in prison

    Share

    A London, Ont. judge has handed down her sentence in the case of Nathaniel Veltman, convicted of killing four members of a Muslim family and seriously injuring a young boy in June of 2021. 

    Veltman, 23, was found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for hitting the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk on June 6, 2021.

    Justice Renee Pomerance ruled Thursday that Veltman’s actions “constitutes terrorist activity.”

    Pomerance gave Veltman four life sentences for the deaths of four members of the Afzaal family. She also delivered a life sentence for the attempted murder conviction of the Afzaal’s then nine-year-old son, bringing the total to five life sentences in prison. 

    Addressing the court, Pomerance said she is not using Veltman’s name during sentencing because she does not want to give others like him a platform, and is only referring to him as the offender.

    She added that it was a planned and deliberate attack meant to intimidate a segment of the public.

    Pomerance added that Veltman is a self-proclaimed white nationalist with offensive and racist views.

    "It is an inescapable conclusion that the offender committed a terrorist act," she told the court.  

    Sentencing got underway at 10 a.m. at London’s courthouse where Veltman was seen seated in the prisoner’s box wearing a black suit.

    The main courtroom was full, with an overflow courtroom needing to be utilized. 

    This is a breaking news story. More to come.

    -- With files from CTV News London’s Nick Paparella 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING OPP announce largest gun bust in province's history

    Ontario Provincial Police say a joint investigation with authorities in the United States, including U.S. Homeland Security, has led to the largest bust of handguns and assault rifles in the province’s history.

    Russia's Putin says Biden's 'crazy SOB' comment was rude

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he believed U.S. President Joe Biden had called him a 'crazy SOB' in reaction to a Putin comment last week saying he would rather have Biden as president than Donald Trump.

    opinion

    opinion 5 reasons not to invest in mutual funds

    Traditionally, mutual funds have stood as a go-to investment strategy for those looking to grow their wealth without the effort of stock-picking. But financial columnist Christopher Liew outlines some reasons why mutual funds often aren’t the golden ticket they're made out to be, especially in Canada.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News