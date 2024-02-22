Man who killed 4 members of Muslim family in London, Ont. given 5 life sentences in prison

A London, Ont. judge has handed down her sentence in the case of Nathaniel Veltman, convicted of killing four members of a Muslim family and seriously injuring a young boy in June of 2021.

Veltman, 23, was found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for hitting the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk on June 6, 2021.

Justice Renee Pomerance ruled Thursday that Veltman’s actions “constitutes terrorist activity.”

Pomerance gave Veltman four life sentences for the deaths of four members of the Afzaal family. She also delivered a life sentence for the attempted murder conviction of the Afzaal’s then nine-year-old son, bringing the total to five life sentences in prison.

Addressing the court, Pomerance said she is not using Veltman’s name during sentencing because she does not want to give others like him a platform, and is only referring to him as the offender.

She added that it was a planned and deliberate attack meant to intimidate a segment of the public.

Pomerance added that Veltman is a self-proclaimed white nationalist with offensive and racist views.

"It is an inescapable conclusion that the offender committed a terrorist act," she told the court.

Sentencing got underway at 10 a.m. at London’s courthouse where Veltman was seen seated in the prisoner’s box wearing a black suit.

The main courtroom was full, with an overflow courtroom needing to be utilized.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.

-- With files from CTV News London’s Nick Paparella