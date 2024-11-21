Flurries in the forecast? Here’s what to expect out your window today

You read that right, flurries are projected in the area today, and while you may not be looking forward to the shift in weather, the truth is that we’re long overdue for things to take a turn to the colder.

Although there is a chance of flurries today, the rest of the week is scattered with predictions of rain, so get out your umbrella - and your fuzzy socks.

Here’s your London area forecast

Today: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 3 degrees. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 after midnight. Low plus 2 degrees.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 6 degrees.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 7 degrees.

Sunday: Cloudy. High 7 degrees.