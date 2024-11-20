Nurses' association calls out LHSC for opting out of best practice organization

The head of the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario (RNAO) is calling out the embattled London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) for not being part of a growing industry standard.

In a break from its annual conference in London, Doctor Doris Grinspun told CTV News she is disappointed LHSC continues to opt out of the RNAO-backed Best Practice Spotlight Organization (BSPO).

BPSO groups provide recommendations for nurses, health teams, and leaders. It is used in 600 locations in Ontario, including St. Joesph’s Healthcare.

Grinspun argues that LHSC and other medical facilities could improve overall patient satisfaction if they were part of the BPSO program.

“You experience less falls. You experience less pressure. You experience a better experience in the system, with more patient and family-centered care.”

She also contends nursing staff in hospitals, home care settings, and long-term care homes are better protected when organizations join BPSOs.

“We are trying to address the issues of shortfalls of staffing, which are hugely, hugely worrisome. Yet, still, the little time that people have on their hands, we are asking that they use it to be compassionate. Patients do not hold the fault of what's going on with the system. So, the staff should use the best practices, and the most relevant evidence available.”

The are over 100 best practices leaders taking part in the conference.