LONDON
London

    • Killer Nathaniel Veltman appealing his conviction

    Nathaniel Veltman, 23, sits in the prisoner box at the courthouse in London, Ont. as Justice Renee Pomerance hands down her sentence in the deaths of four members of the Afzaal family on Feb. 22, 2024. (Source: John Mantha) Nathaniel Veltman, 23, sits in the prisoner box at the courthouse in London, Ont. as Justice Renee Pomerance hands down her sentence in the deaths of four members of the Afzaal family on Feb. 22, 2024. (Source: John Mantha)
    Share

    Convicted of murdering a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pickup truck, Nathaniel Veltman, 23, has filed an Inmate Notice of Appeal with the court in an attempt to overturn the jury’s verdict.

    His defence lawyer Christopher Hicks confirmed with CTV News London that he won’t be handling the appeal but that someone in his office at Hicks Adams would be dealing with it.

    In November, Veltman was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of running over and killing four members of the Afzaal family along Hyde Park Road in west London in June of 2021.

    The lone survivor at the time was a 9-year-old boy.

    The case was deemed to be an act of terrorism against members of at Muslim family who were out on a Sunday night walk when they were killed.

    Hicks said usually it takes one to two years for any appeal to be heard before the courts.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Killer Nathaniel Veltman appealing his conviction

    Convicted of murdering a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pickup truck, Nathaniel Veltman, 23, has filed an Inmate Notice of Appeal with the court in an attempt to overturn the jury’s verdict.

    Everything you need to know about solar eclipses

    The eclipse moved over a large swath of North America and during the brief period when the moon totally covered the sun, day transformed to night with a show of streamers and magnetic loops dancing around the sun.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News