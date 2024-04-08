Killer Nathaniel Veltman appealing his conviction

Convicted of murdering a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pickup truck, Nathaniel Veltman, 23, has filed an Inmate Notice of Appeal with the court in an attempt to overturn the jury’s verdict.

His defence lawyer Christopher Hicks confirmed with CTV News London that he won’t be handling the appeal but that someone in his office at Hicks Adams would be dealing with it.

In November, Veltman was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of running over and killing four members of the Afzaal family along Hyde Park Road in west London in June of 2021.

The lone survivor at the time was a 9-year-old boy.

The case was deemed to be an act of terrorism against members of at Muslim family who were out on a Sunday night walk when they were killed.

Hicks said usually it takes one to two years for any appeal to be heard before the courts.