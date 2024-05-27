LONDON
London

    • London police pilot project at Masonville coming to an end

    London Police Service members as seen outside new Community Engagement Center at C.F. Massonville Place in London, Ont. on Feb. 9, 2024. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London) London Police Service members as seen outside new Community Engagement Center at C.F. Massonville Place in London, Ont. on Feb. 9, 2024. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)
    Share

    The London police engagement centre at Masonville Mall is coming to an end.

    Police launched the centre in December as part of a six month pilot project.

    The space being used was donated and the centre operated from 12 p.m. to t p.m. on weekdays.

    It was mostly used as a recruiting and education opportunity with members of various special units rotating through.

    With the end of the pilot, police will no longer be using the space.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News