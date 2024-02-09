New police storefront space inside Masonville mall creates opportunity to engage with London police

London Police Service (LPS) has opened a new community engagement centre inside of Masonville Place in London, Ont.

The six-month pilot project was soft-launched in Dec. 2023.

The storefront space was donated free of cost by Cadillac Fairview.

The recruiting team will be on hand once a week, giving people the opportunity to learn about the recruiting process.

LPS said the key priority is to build and enhance trust within the community.

"It gives us, as the police, an opportunity to engage with the public in a more positive, proactive way. It really is another way for us to improve community trust, to be there to answer those questions. Typically, we are reactive, right, we're being called because there's an emergency or something has gone wrong, so it's really nice for us to get out there and engage with the citizens of our community,” explained London Police Insp. Charlene Humble.

The new space is open weekdays between noon and 3 p.m.