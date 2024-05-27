Garage fire melts above ground pool over the weekend

Damage is estimated at $75,000 following a fire in London over the weekend.

Crews were called to the scene around 5 a.m. on Saturday to find a “fully-involved, detached garage fire.”

Crews were able to knock down the flames in the 1100 block of Dobie St. rather quickly.

An above ground pool melted in the incident and the garage and all of its contents were destroyed.

