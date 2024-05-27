$4-million fire at Goderich Home Hardware
Damage is estimated at $4-million and the building is a total loss after a fire at Watson's Home Hardware in Goderich.
The blaze was spotted by a passerby around 7 p.m. on Saturday after the store had closed.
More than 100 firefighters from six different departments were on scene.
"It was a deep-seated fire. [It was] difficult to find... 13 hours by the time we were said and done," said Goderich Fire Chief Jeff Wormington.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Ontario Fire Marshal's office which was on scene Sunday and remains there today.
As of Monday morning, the cause is listed as undetermined and arson has not been ruled out.
— With files from CTV News London's Scott Miller
Damage is estimated at $4-million after a fire at Watson's Home Hardware in Goderich. May 27, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
