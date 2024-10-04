Members vote to sell Wingham golf and curling club

Members of the Wingham Golf and Curling Club have overwhelmingly decided enough is enough.

By a vote of 96 to 19, club members voted to sell the golf and curling club, that opened near Wingham in 1950.

Board members say that years of financial struggles is the main reason for selling.

Last month the volunteer community run board voted to discontinue curling this winter, due to needed repairs.

It's believed that the last day for the club will be next weekend.

Members are hopeful that someone comes forward to buy the 9-hole golf course and curling facility, and will continue to operate it as such.

Wingham's Golf and Curling Club has been operated as a non-profit by a volunteer group of community members for many years.