Catch the Circus with the Stars performance this weekend

Local public figures are preparing to showcase their acrobatic abilities for an upcoming fundraiser.

The Academy Circus London is hosting a fundraising gala Saturday called Circus with the Stars.

It pairs public figures with Cirque du Soleil style performers, training and creating routines over the last few weeks.

They'll perform those routines at the event for a panel of judges.

“It's going to be a little fun competition. And then, together it's raising money for charity. And the charity we chose this year was Jumpstart Canada,” said Meaghan Wegg, founder of Academy Circus. “So, I'm very passionate about this, and we have some amazing local heroes and local stars that are really into the vision and the project. And this is the first year of many that are going to be coming.”

More details are available by following this link.