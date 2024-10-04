David Suzuki speaking at South Bruce nuclear waste meeting
World renowned environmentalist David Suzuki will be weighing in on whether nuclear waste should be buried under farmers’ fields near Teeswater.
Suzuki is opening an information event hosted by a group of South Bruce residents who oppose the proposed project, which could see as many as 5.6 million used nuclear fuel bundles buried in a facility several hundred metres underground.
Residents of South Bruce will vote on whether they are willing to host the project, starting on Oct. 21 and ending on Oct. 28.
The project would be Canada's first attempt at a permanent, underground nuclear waste facility. Currently, the used nuclear fuel bundles that remain radioactive for centuries are stored in above ground, or near ground facilities, at select nuclear stations across Canada.
The information event being opened by Suzuki is happening on Saturday in Teeswater.
Suzuki will be speaking to the crowd via Zoom.
Used nuclear fuel bundle at NWMO Demonstration Centre in Oakville from May 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
