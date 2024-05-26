Huron County fire crews tackle blaze at Goderich, Ont. Home Hardware

Huron County fire crews spent Saturday evening extinguishing a fire at a hardware store in Goderich.

According to CTV News London’s Scott Miller, fire crews attended Watsons Home Hardware in Goderich on Saturday evening for a report of a fire.

On social media, crews said the blaze was a “fully involved structure fire.”

A section of Highway 21, in the south end of Goderich, was closed for much of the evening as fire crews from across Huron County battled the stubborn blaze.

In an update from OPP on Sunday, police said the fire "destroyed" the business, with Goderich fire and the Ontario Fire Marshal currently investigating the cause of the blaze.

The damage estimate also remains unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

-- With files from CTV News London’s Scott Miller