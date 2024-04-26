'It’s more than rock stars': New private jet facility a boost for London
A new private aviation centre at the London International Airport is expected to raise the city’s profile.
The aviation hangar and terminal will service flights carrying everything from celebrities to critical organs for medical transplants.
At a groundbreaking Friday, the details of the new 150,000 sq. ft. facility were shared.
“It’s more than just the rock stars, for sure,” stated Nelson Bradshaw of Executive Aviation
Construction will be completed by this time next year.
The facility includes a 50,000 sq. ft. hangar, flight crew-ready rooms, and executive comforts.
London-based Flight Exec. and Executive Aviation will be the main tenants.
President of Flight Exec. Nick Erb, seen on April 26, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
Both will move or consolidate their existing airport facilities to share the new building.
All involved contend the facility will attract top business leaders to land in London.
And, once they’re on the ground, it is hoped they will stick around.
“It definitely puts us on the radar for some of the corporations to come in,” said President of Flight Exec. Nick Erb. “Hopefully, now we’ll be able to attract some of those corporations to spend more time here, same with the new Volkswagen plant people.”
And if they stay here, investment could follow.
That is why facilities matter, according to the president of London International Airport, Scott McFadzean.
“First impression of, you know, ‘I’m in a world-class city!’ And that’s what we believe London is and should be,” said McFadzean.
“It will certainly boost London,” added Bradshaw. “[The new private aviation centre] will be modern. It will have more capabilities than what we have right now. And it should certainly attract some demand.”
