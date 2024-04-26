London robbery leads to charges for city man

LONDON
    One person is in custody after police in London responded to a call for a robbery in the area of Highbury Avenue and Hamilton Road.

    Around 10:45 p.m., police said a man entered a store and once inside, covered his face with a ski mask, showed a knife and demanded money and cigarettes.

    The suspect reportedly stole property before leaving the store on foot while a person in the store called 911.

    When officers arrived the suspect was still in the parking lot of the business and was arrested without incident.

    Police did find a knife when searching the man and charged the 31 year old with armed robbery, disguise with intent, public mischief divert suspicion from self or cause another to be suspected and breach of probation.

