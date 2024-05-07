London’s Jewish community marks Holocaust Remembrance Day
About 150 people took part in a solemn ceremony Monday evening at London’s Jewish community centre — it was to recognize Holocaust Remembrance Day.
Among them, Holocaust survivors Anna Leich, Alice Nagus, and Rose Klein, who took part in the lighting of the memorial menorah.
“My parents had a lot of siblings, it was a large family, and they all perished, they were all murdered,” said Rose as she gathered strength from her close friends Anna and Alice. “I am living here as a lone survivor,” she explained.
“There’s two stories here,” added Alice. “One of survival for kids like me, and one of survival for my parents and my brothers,” she said.
“It means we should never forget, especially with our world a little bit cockeyed right now, that people have to care and look out for each other,” said Anna.
The keynote speaker for the event was 19 year old Lorenz Joelli from Austria.
He’s currently performing his national service working at the new Toronto Holocaust Museum.
It's an alternative to military service which Austria offers for young people to engage in the work of historical memory and reconciliation.
Lorenz says current events show antisemitism continues to be a struggle.
“It’s important more than ever, especially with this gigantic rise of anti-Semitism since after Oct. 7. It’s more important than ever. I think if everybody does their part you can keep the stories alive. Even though the Holocaust happened over 80 years ago never let your kids or your grandkids forget about it,” he said.
London Mayor Josh Morgan also offered remarks.
He urges community members to stand up to hate, “Hate in all its forms is on the rise globally. You have to seek out the roots of hate and take them on head-on,” said Morgan.
