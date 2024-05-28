LONDON
London

    • Loaded firearm seized during traffic stop in Strathroy

    Items seized by Strathroy-Caradoc police as part of an investigation on May 27, 2024. (Source: Strathroy-Caradoc police) Items seized by Strathroy-Caradoc police as part of an investigation on May 27, 2024. (Source: Strathroy-Caradoc police)
    Share

    A traffic stop in Strathroy has led to the seizure of a weapon and ammunition.

    Around 3 p.m. on Monday, officers stopped a vehicle in the west end of Strathroy for a Highway Traffic Act offence.

    According to police, there were two men in the car and one was found to have a suspended driver’s license and had warrants for his arrest by another local police service.

    During a search, police found a loaded Glock pistol with 37 rounds of ammunition in a prohibited magazine.

    Officers also seized a cache of ammunition and two knives in the vehicle.

    A 47-year-old man is facing several charges, including, unauthorized possession of a firearm, tampering with a serial number, possession of prohibited device and possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's how new AI tech could change the iPhone

    Generative AI, artificial intelligence that can provide thoughtful and thorough responses to questions and prompts, could potentially breathe new life into Apple’s iPhone lineup at a time when competitors are threatening to leave the company behind in the race to shape what could be a world-changing technology.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News