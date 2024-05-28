Loaded firearm seized during traffic stop in Strathroy

A traffic stop in Strathroy has led to the seizure of a weapon and ammunition.

Around 3 p.m. on Monday, officers stopped a vehicle in the west end of Strathroy for a Highway Traffic Act offence.

According to police, there were two men in the car and one was found to have a suspended driver’s license and had warrants for his arrest by another local police service.

During a search, police found a loaded Glock pistol with 37 rounds of ammunition in a prohibited magazine.

Officers also seized a cache of ammunition and two knives in the vehicle.

A 47-year-old man is facing several charges, including, unauthorized possession of a firearm, tampering with a serial number, possession of prohibited device and possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition.