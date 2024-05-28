LONDON
    Charge laid after fatal Oxford County crash

    OPP on scene of a fatal crash west of Ingersoll on May 2, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)
    OPP have charged one person as a result of a fatal crash in Oxford County earlier this month.

    A 21-year-old from Beachville is charged with dangerous operation causing death after the crash on May 2.

    Crews responded to the two-vehicle collision near the intersection of Pigram Road and Salford Road, South-West Oxford Township around 6:45 p.m.

    A 48 year old from London was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced deceased.

