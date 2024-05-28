Charge laid after fatal Oxford County crash

OPP have charged one person as a result of a fatal crash in Oxford County earlier this month.

A 21-year-old from Beachville is charged with dangerous operation causing death after the crash on May 2.

Crews responded to the two-vehicle collision near the intersection of Pigram Road and Salford Road, South-West Oxford Township around 6:45 p.m.

A 48 year old from London was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced deceased.