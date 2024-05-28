State of Emergency declared in West Grey

A state of emergency has been declared for the Municipality of West Grey because of the, "imminent removal of the in-patient beds from the Durham Hospital."

According to a statement from the muicipaity, the decision to declare the state of emergency waout of concern for public safety.

“While the decision to make this declaration was not made lightly, given the actions of South Bruce Grey Health Centre, it is vital that we take these drastic measures to safeguard the residents of West Grey and neighbouring communities." said Mayor Kevin Eccles.

At Queen’s Park on May 16, Eccles, along with members of the Ontario Health Coalition, Ontario Nurses Association, and the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU), called for a moratorium on local hospital cuts and closures, as well as announcing pending legal action to stop cuts to the Durham hospital.

Earlier this year, Durham’s emergency room was indefinitely closed from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily, also due to a lack of nurses.