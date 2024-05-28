LONDON
London

    • State of Emergency declared in West Grey

    Share

    A state of emergency has been declared for the Municipality of West Grey because of the, "imminent removal of the in-patient beds from the Durham Hospital."

    According to a statement from the muicipaity, the decision to declare the state of emergency waout of concern for public safety.

    “While the decision to make this declaration was not made lightly, given the actions of South Bruce Grey Health Centre, it is vital that we take these drastic measures to safeguard the residents of West Grey and neighbouring communities." said Mayor Kevin Eccles.

    At Queen’s Park on May 16, Eccles, along with members of the Ontario Health Coalition, Ontario Nurses Association, and the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU), called for a moratorium on local hospital cuts and closures, as well as announcing pending legal action to stop cuts to the Durham hospital.

    Earlier this year, Durham’s emergency room was indefinitely closed from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily, also due to a lack of nurses.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's how new AI tech could change the iPhone

    Generative AI, artificial intelligence that can provide thoughtful and thorough responses to questions and prompts, could potentially breathe new life into Apple’s iPhone lineup at a time when competitors are threatening to leave the company behind in the race to shape what could be a world-changing technology.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News