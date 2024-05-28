LONDON
London

    • Benzene emissions banned for two years near Sarnia

    Air quality protections for the Aamjiwnaang First Nation near Sarnia have been extended for up to two years.

    A statement from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change said the First Nation has dealt with poor quality for too long.

    "By reducing air pollution, fighting climate change, and ensuring clean air, we are building a better, stronger, and healthier Canada for our children and grandchildren," read the statement.

    The ministry said the issue was recently compounded by spikes of the carcinogen benzene.

    Officials took the unprecedented step of issuing a two-week interim order to ensure petrochemical facilities limit releases of the cancer-causing chemical.

    The order has now been extended into 2026.

