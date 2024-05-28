Two local students honoured with Terry Fox Humanitarian Award
Two London students are on the 2024 list of 14 people from across Canada being bestowed the Terry Fox Humanitarian Award.
The scholarship is awarded annually to, "Students who exemplify the humanitarian ideals of Terry Fox by volunteering and giving back to their communities."
As outlined on the Terry Fox Humanitarian Award website, the maximum value of the award is $28,000 dispersed over four years.
A stipend of $7,000 is issued directly to the institution each year in two installments of up to $3,500, one in September and one in January.
Installments are sent directly to the university or college to cover tuition fees. Any money left over is to be used for other educational expenses such as textbooks.
Maryam Al-Sabawi
Maryam Al-Sabawi is 17 years old and is in her senior year at Saint André Bessette Catholic Secondary School. Leading with compassion, determination and integrity, Maryam is committed to combating Islamophobia through education and advocacy. As a visible Muslim, Maryam has experienced Islamophobia firsthand, with fears intensified after losing a close friend and family to a hate crime.
Maryam has emerged as a community leader, and is founder of the Youth Coalition combating Islamophobia (YCCI) where she tirelessly works to create a safer and more inclusive environment.
Through her humanitarian efforts, Maryam has inspired tangible change, displaying resilience and courage beyond her years. Through Islamic Relief Canada, Maryam has been able to make an impact abroad in trips to Bosnia, Turkey, and South Africa.
Maryam explains, “It was during my most vulnerable moments that I decided that fear would not cripple me, nor define me. I realized that I cannot control what happens to me, but I can control how I choose to respond.”
Maryam plans to study Governance, Leadership, and Ethics at Huron University College.
(Source: Terry Fox Humanitarian Award)
Machaila Wesch-Dawson
As an advocate for change, Machaila’s journey is one of triumph over adversity. Confronting bullying and a lack of support at school during her formative years, she battled depression, sparking her passion for student mental health advocacy. Faced with these challenges, this aspiring Olympian demonstrated resilience, excelling in an array of sports including speed skating, cross country/track and field, and triathlon as well as participating in theatre and improvisation.
Her dedication to athletics is paralleled by her commitment to academic excellence and community service. Beyond the realm of sports, Machaila actively supports marginalized groups and champions mental health awareness. Her community involvement also extends to efforts supporting her love for animals and the environment.
With unwavering resolve and kindness, Machaila emerges as an inspiring role model and humanitarian. Her accomplishments in academia, athletics and volunteerism exemplify her exceptional character and dedication to making a difference.
Machaila shares, ”I am someone who loves and dedicates her life to sport, while also having a passion for helping those around me and those in my community. I find the most fulfillment where these two passions meet.” Through humanitarian efforts, she hopes to continue to promote good mental and physical health by encouraging more young girls to become and remain involved in sports.
Machaila graduated from École Secondaire Monseigneur Bruyère in London, Ontario. She will continue to pursue her athletic goals concurrently with a degree in biology at Université Laval. She hopes to work towards a PhD in marine biology after her undergraduate studies.
(Source: Terry Fox Humanitarian Award)
Severe thunderstorms, 15 cm of snow: Canadian weather forecast highlights
Well into spring, some parts of Canada could experience a wintry comeback, while other areas are bracing for severe thunderstorms, according to local forecasts.
Pope apologizes after using 'homophobic terms'
Pope Francis apologized Tuesday after he was quoted using a vulgar term about gay men to reaffirm the Catholic Church's ban on gay priests.
At least 60 reports of Lyme disease so far as Ontario enters tick season
Peak tick season is only just beginning but reports of bites – and tick-borne illnesses – are already higher than normal in Ontario.
Spy watchdog's foreign interference review finds 'unacceptable gaps' in accountability
The Canadian Security Intelligence Service and Public Safety Canada lacked a system for tracking who received and read specific intelligence on foreign interference, creating 'unacceptable gaps in accountability,' the national spy watchdog has found.
House from 'Home Alone' hits the market for US$5.25 million
Kevin McCallister’s childhood home has hit the market for US$5.25 million. At just over 9,000 square feet, the house from the 'Home Alone' movie was last sold in 2012 for $1,585,000.
Teen was doing homework at family's Mississauga, Ont. restaurant when gunman opened fire: testimony
The 13-year-old sister of a young man killed in the attack on her family’s Mississauga restaurant in 2021 took the stand in a Brampton courthouse on Monday to describe the terrifying moments of coming under fire.
Tornado touches down west of the Island of Montreal
Emergency services in the town of Rigaud, Que. are investigating after a tornado touched down shortly after 5:30 p.m.
Richard Dreyfuss' comments about women, LGBTQ2S+ people and diversity lead venue to apologize
The actor Richard Dreyfuss showed up in a dress at a 'Jaws'-themed event in Massachusetts, where the blockbuster 1975 movie he starred in was shot, and then proceeded to make demeaning remarks about women, LGBTQ2S+ people and diversity.
More Canadians only making minimum payment on credit cards: TransUnion
Some Canadians are seeing their credit card balances grow as the cost-of-living crisis and higher interest rates eat into household budgets, a new report shows.
-
Kitchener, Ont. woman with incurable cancer pushing province to cover rare cancer drug
A rare cancer treatment could potentially extend the life of an Ontario woman. The problem is, the province won’t approve the pricey drug.
-
Dog found starved, covered in human waste, at Guelph Lake
A Chihuahua is recovering after she was found abandoned in the holding tank of a public washroom at Guelph Lake.
-
Another jewelry store robbery at Kitchener mall
Fairview Park Mall has once again been targeted by thieves. Police say four males, armed with hammers, robbed an unnamed store on Monday.
-
Arrest made in stabbing of teen boy
A 19 year old has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times following a verbal dispute on Saturday night.
-
Marianas Trench coming to Caesars Windsor this fall
Marianas Trench is bringing The Force of Nature Tour to Caesars Windsor with special guest LØLØ for an all-ages performance this fall.
-
Dave Cassidy hired by provincial government as advisor to labour minister
Dave Cassidy has a new role, and it's with the provincial government. Cassidy, former President of Unifor Local 444, has been hired as a Skilled Trades Special Advisor (STSA) to the Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development.
-
Stolen pick up involved in early-morning crash on Highway 400 near Aurora
Early-morning crash has forced closure of several Highway 400 lanes.
-
Orillia makes CAA's Worst Roads Top 10 list
One of Ontario's worst roads in CAA's competition belongs in Orillia.
-
Bracebridge opens the coffers to support tourism
Event grants help support local tourism initiatives.
-
Coroner's inquest begins in death of Indigenous man shot by northern Ont. police
Three northern Ont. police officers who shot and killed an Indigenous man four years ago were cleared of wrongdoing and now a coroner's inquest is underway to prevent similar incidents in the future.
-
Gay Lea Foods, potential buyer of Thornloe Cheese in 'productive discussions'
There could be good news on the horizon for northern Ontario dairy farmers and the community of Temiskaming Shores.
-
3 northern Ont. boaters and a dog rescued by helicopter
Three boaters and a dog who were stranded in the rapids of the Vermilion River were rescued by helicopter over the weekend.
-
Protesters interrupt Tuesday morning commute on Hwy. 417
A group of protesters forced the closure of a Highway 417 ramp in Ottawa on Tuesday morning.
-
Rain returns to Ottawa Tuesday after record-breaking rainfall
Showers and a risk of a thunderstorm will return Tuesday after Ottawa saw a record-breaking amount of rain on Monday.
-
LISTEN
LISTEN Is eastern Ontario a new tornado alley?
Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips says Ottawa has seen an increase in frequency when it comes to tornadoes and violent wind events over the last six years.
-
Feds, Ontario reach $357M agreement for affordable housing
The federal and Ontario governments have reached an agreement on a national housing strategy that will unlock $357-million for affordable housing after months of negotiations.
-
Five of Ontario's top 10 worst roads are located in the Toronto area
A new pothole-riddled street in Hamilton has taken the top spot for the worst road in Ontario, according to a new list released by the Canadian Automotive Association (CAA) on Tuesday.
-
Ont. university says professor fired over 'unethical' sexual relationships with students
An associate professor at McMaster University has been fired after its board of governors found that he engaged in “unethical, inappropriate and in some instances exploitative” sexual relationships with students.
-
Tornado touches down west of the Island of Montreal
Emergency services in the town of Rigaud, Que. are investigating after a tornado touched down shortly after 5:30 p.m.
-
Cutout of Netanyahu hanged from McGill University's Roddick Gates
A hanging image of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was allegedly on display for 'several hours' outside McGill University.
-
Fire ignited at restaurant in Brossard's Quartier DIX30
A fire was ignited at a restaurant in Brossard's Quartier DIX30.
-
'I am incensed': Specialist, advocate vent frustration over N.B. premier's post
It’s been three days since New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs lashed out at a sexual health awareness presentation done by Teresa Norris and she’s still upset about it.
-
More Canadians only making minimum payment on credit cards: TransUnion
Some Canadians are seeing their credit card balances grow as the cost-of-living crisis and higher interest rates eat into household budgets, a new report shows.
-
Stan Rogers Folk Festival announces new roadshow series across Nova Scotia’s Guysborough County
The Stan Rogers Folk Festival, also known as Stanfest, has announced it is expanding with a new roadshow series this July.
-
Manitoba parent sued over 'defamatory' Facebook comments
A Manitoba school division is saying comments made by a parent that were posted on social media are defamatory and untrue in a recently filed lawsuit.
-
'It certainly has ramped up': Community centres throughout Winnipeg dealing with uptick in break-ins
Community centres in Winnipeg are ringing alarm bells over what they say is an increase in break-ins.
-
'An increase that we've noticed': Collisions between vehicles and pedestrians on the rise in Winnipeg
Three pedestrians have been hit by vehicles in Winnipeg in as many weeks, and according to the Winnipeg Police Service, these types of incidents are on the rise.
-
Calgary restaurant accuses AHS of 'mishandling' inspection
A Calgary restaurant says a publicly posted closure order from Alberta Health Services (AHS) has caused "significant reputational damage" to its business and demands the agency to make amends.
-
Canadian-made innovation in firefighting pays off against wildfires
As Western Canada prepares for what's expected to be an intense season for wildfires, a company that's built firefighting equipment for more than 100 years says it has new tools that will make a difference on the ground.
-
Calgary transit safety issues linked to shelter crunch: report
A new study by Vibrant Communities Calgary (VCC) links the complex relationship between social disorder on public transit and the lack of adequate shelter and treatment options for Calgary's homeless population.
-
Stars roar back to win Game 3 over Oilers
Jason Robertson's hat-trick goal midway through the third period broke a deadlock and proved to be the eventual winner as the Dallas Stars beat the host Edmonton Oilers 5-3 in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final to take a 2-1 series lead.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: One more warm day before a cooldown returns
Temperatures hit the 20s in Edmonton for the first time in two weeks and we'll be in the 20s again this afternoon.
-
1 killed, 1 hurt in crash northeast of Edmonton
A person was killed in a crash in Athabasca County on Monday.
-
B.C. senior prepares to move due to devastating effects of fraud
A Courtenay, B.C., senior is downsizing and packing to move as she comes to accept she can no longer afford to stay in her home, after falling victim to a scam that robbed her of her life savings worth more than $100,000.
-
B.C. couple felt like they were 'held hostage' by moving company
A nation-wide moving company that threatened to drive away with a Chilliwack, B.C., couple’s furniture, has compensated the customers nearly $1,000.
-
Trial for B.C. man accused of killing, dismembering wife begins
The trial for a Langley man accused of killing his wife began Monday, with the prosecutor laying out a disturbing series of facts agreed upon by both Crown and defence.