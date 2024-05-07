Benzene causes more closures at Aamjiwnaang First Nation

Officials on the Aamjiwnaang First Nation say they've shut down buildings because of continued high benzene readings.

They say the band office and other nearby facilities were shut down Monday and they'll remain closed Tuesday.

Staff have been instructed to work from home and residents are asked to avoid the area.

Ineos Styrolution notified the community of elevated benzene levels Monday morning, claiming no adverse effects are anticipated.

The company was ordered by the province last week to stop production after people on the First Nation got sick.

Benzene is a chemical that is a colorless or light yellow liquid at room temperature. It has a sweet odor and is highly flammable.

According to the Government of Canada, Benzene is used in a variety of ways that result in it entering the Canadian environment.

Vehicle emissions are the major source of benzene release to the environment.

Releases of benzene result in measurable concentrations in the various media to which humans and other organisms may be exposed.

In Canada, the primary source of human exposure to benzene is ambient and indoor air, food and drinking water contribute only minor amounts to the daily intake of benzene.