    • A roundup of a different kind for Huron OPP

    OPP helped a Central Huron resident capture a pig and her piglets who got loose on May 6, 2024. (Source: Huron OPP) OPP helped a Central Huron resident capture a pig and her piglets who got loose on May 6, 2024. (Source: Huron OPP)
    OPP in Huron County faced a task a little out of the ordinary on Monday.

    Officers in Central Huron helped a local resident round up a sow and her piglets.

    In a post to social media, OPP said they were happy to help before any of the animals made a break for it and ran into traffic.

