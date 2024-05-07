A roundup of a different kind for Huron OPP

OPP in Huron County faced a task a little out of the ordinary on Monday.

Officers in Central Huron helped a local resident round up a sow and her piglets.

In a post to social media, OPP said they were happy to help before any of the animals made a break for it and ran into traffic.

OPP helped a Central Huron resident capture a pig and her piglets who got loose on May 6, 2024. (Source: Huron OPP)

OPP helped a Central Huron resident capture a pig and her piglets who got loose on May 6, 2024. (Source: Huron OPP)