'They show up with love and support all the time': Pride London organizers praise the community

    The 2024 Pride London Festival wrapped up on Sunday, with the highlight the three-day event being the annual parade.

    The parade kicked off at noon running from the intersection of Queens Avenue and Quebec Street to Victoria Park.

    A number of Pride parades across Canada, including the one in Toronto, have been interrupted by pro-Palestinian demonstrators. The demonstrators have been calling on Pride organizations to divest themselves from corporations with ties to Israel.

    There was no interruption for London’s parade, but there was a small group of anti-gay/anti-trans protestors who were monitored closely by police.

    “Thankfully the day went off without a hitch,” said acting Pride London President Michelle Paradis. “You know everyone’s got the right to protest and you’re standing on the corner and that’s OK. You have a right to say what you’re saying but we weren’t interrupted, so that’s what matters.”

    It was a large turnout for both participants and spectators at the Pride London parade on July 21, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London) Paradis also acknowledges some businesses in the United States have been pulling away from supporting Pride events, but she says that hasn’t been the case in London, “Our local agencies and business here, they show up with love and support all the time. This year did nothing but prove that.”

    London North Centre NDP MPP Terrence Kernaghan took part in the parade. The first openly gay man to be elected to Ontario parliament, Kernaghan said it’s vital to continue to support Pride events, “We see the rise of right-wing ideology, of fascist ideas and, unfortunately, trying to take peoples human rights away.”

    Pride supporters line Queens Avenue on July 21, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)Thirteen-year-old Lord Nelson Public School student Quinton Potts identifies as bisexual. He watched the parade with family and friends and appreciates support from others demonstrated at the parade, “It’s definitely important to be open. Always express yourself.”

    Natalie Judges took part in the parade holding a sign saying, ‘Trans Rights are Human Rights.’ “It’s absolutely amazing. It’s just so exciting, so vibrant and so bubbly, and it’s just great to come out and be our authentic selves,” said Judges.

    The day wrapped up with closing statements at Victoria Park and a farewell closing party.

