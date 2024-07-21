LONDON
London

    • Mix of sun and cloud Sunday

    A rainbow was seen over London, Ont. on June 5, 2024. (Source: Tony Paul) A rainbow was seen over London, Ont. on June 5, 2024. (Source: Tony Paul)
    A mix of sun and cloud is expected Sunday, with a chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. However, it’ll remain a hot day with a high of 29 degrees, feeling closer to 34 due to the humidity.

    Similar, partly cloudy conditions remain overnight with a chance of showers and a low of 16 degrees.

    On Monday, expect a mix of sun and cloud and a slight chance for showers in the afternoon with a risk of thunderstorms and a high of 28 degrees, feeling more like 33.

    Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high.

    Sunday night: Partly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 16.

    Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 28. Humidex 33.

    Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 26.

    Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 26.

    Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 24.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

