Mix of sun and cloud Sunday
A mix of sun and cloud is expected Sunday, with a chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. However, it’ll remain a hot day with a high of 29 degrees, feeling closer to 34 due to the humidity.
Similar, partly cloudy conditions remain overnight with a chance of showers and a low of 16 degrees.
On Monday, expect a mix of sun and cloud and a slight chance for showers in the afternoon with a risk of thunderstorms and a high of 28 degrees, feeling more like 33.
Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 16.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 28. Humidex 33.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 26.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 26.
Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 24.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.
Hazmat response to north London, Ont. apartment complex
Circumstances around a deceased individual in an apartment raise concerns for first responders.
Workplace habit of 'coffee badging' prompts reported new policy at Amazon
The term 'coffee badging' has gained some new significance this week with multiple outlets reporting Amazon is allegedly taking measures to counter the workplace trend it refers to.
Secret Service chief noted a 'zero fail mission.' After Trump rally, she's facing calls to resign
When Kimberly Cheatle led the Secret Service's operations to safeguard the American president and other dignitaries, she said she would talk to agents in training about the 'awesome responsibility' of their job.
NEW THIS MORNING How to protect yourself from West Nile virus
It's been a hot, humid and wet summer so far in Ottawa, making it the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes and elevating the risk of West Nile virus.
Meet some of the world's cleanest pigs, raised to grow kidneys and hearts for humans
The first gene-edited pig organs ever transplanted into people came from animals born on this special research farm in the Blue Ridge mountains..
Russia says it scrambled fighter jets to intercept U.S. bomber planes over Barents Sea
Russia said Sunday it scrambled fighter jets to intercept two U.S. military long-range bomber aircraft that approached the Russian border over the Barents Sea in the Arctic.
Canadian musicians struggle to get visas to perform in the U.S., some cancel shows
Backlogs and processing delays of temporary U.S. visas required by entertainers, athletes and artists has forced some Canadian bands to cancel U.S. tour dates because paperwork wasn't processed in time.
Norris takes pole ahead of McLaren teammate Piastri at Hungarian GP. Verstappen starting 3rd
McLaren pair Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri locked out the Hungarian Grand Prix front row ahead of Formula 1 leader Max Verstappen after a stellar qualifying session for the British team on Saturday.
Israel shoots down a missile fired from Yemen hours after an Israeli strike on Houthi rebels
The Israeli military said it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen early Sunday, hours after Israeli warplanes struck several Houthi targets in the Arabian peninsula country.
Third annual Scotland's Yard Road Hockey Classic returns to Kitchener
Excitement and energy filled the air Saturday as the third annual Scotland's Yard Road Hockey Classic made its much anticipated return to Kitchener.
LCBO confirms strike over, stores to reopen Tuesday
The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing 10,000 of its workers reached a tentative agreement Saturday, clearing the way for stores to open Tuesday.
Rockwood man killed in Highway 7 crash
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a 78-year-old Rockwood man.
Bringing Kabaddi Cup to WFCU Centre raises sport to 'another level' in Windsor
After being held outdoors last year, the Windsor Kabaddi Cup returned for its second annual edition this weekend inside the WFCU Centre. The Windsor Kabaddi Cup featured 60 players divided into six teams of 10, competing in the traditional Indian team sport.
LCBO strike over, local employees react to decision
While employees still picketed in front of closed LCBO stores on Saturday, many were optimistic as a tentative deal to end the strike was reached between the LCBO and the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU).
Orillia veteran celebrates his 100th birthday
An Orillia veteran celebrated his centennial birthday on Saturday with a grand celebration.
Local leaders take part in annual dunk tank fundraiser
Local municipal leaders attended the annual dunk your local leader's event on Saturday.
Fatal motorcycle crash in northern Ont.
A 60-year-old has died following a motorcycle crash Thursday at the intersection of Highway 17 and Second Avenue in the Greater Sudbury community of Coniston on Thursday.
Defence for Sault murder suspect to argue he was not mentally competent
The defence lawyer for Steven Jones plans to argue that he was not mentally competent when a victim was stabbed to death and a second was seriously injured.
Off to sunny day in Ottawa this Sunday
It feels nice in the capital this Sunday, as it's going to be mainly sunny with perfect summer temperatures.
Single-vehicle collision on Highway 417 in Ottawa leads to minor injuries, charges: OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says two people were injured Saturday morning following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 417 in Ottawa.
-
NEW THIS MORNING How to protect yourself from West Nile virus
It's been a hot, humid and wet summer so far in Ottawa, making it the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes and elevating the risk of West Nile virus.
How renovictions are affecting the lives of Toronto residents
CP24 reached out to Torontonians who are facing, or who have faced renovictions in the past in order to get a better sense of how the practice impacts people. The stories they shared show that renovictions not only inconvenience those affected, but can have profound impacts on their lives and futures.
Baby dies after pregnant woman fatally struck by vehicle in downtown Toronto
A woman fatally struck by a sedan in downtown Toronto earlier this week was pregnant, and her baby has also died, police say.
Young people around the world are swapping clothes to save the environment
Fast fashion is out and sustainability is in, according to new research from Concordia University.
Montreal’s historic neighbourhood celebrates first-ever 'Chinatown Day'
A year after Quebec deemed the Montreal neighbourhood a heritage site, Chinatown celebrated 'Chinatown Day' by giving people the chance to try fortune cookies made in the heart of the area and visit historic buildings normally closed to the public.
Man, 26, hospitalized after being stabbed in Montreal park
A 26-year-old man is in the hospital after being stabbed in a Montreal park late Saturday night in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
'I live a good, clean life': Socialite veteran 'just keeps going' ahead of 100th birthday
Thomas Archibald Franklin reflects on being 100 years young ahead of milestone birthday on Tuesday, bringing family and community together
One dead after car leaves road in Centerville: N.S. RCMP
One person has died after a car left the road on Highway 217 in Centreville, N.S.
‘It looks scary, but they’re harmless’: Bees removed from Winnipeg street light
A swarm of bees living in a lamppost in Winnipeg’s Sage Creek neighbourhood has found a new home for its hive.
'We're famous for our skies': The science behind a Manitoba sunset
To catch a glimpse of a beautiful sunrise or sunset is one of the great wonders of nature.
Winnipeg police arrest man found asleep in stolen vehicle
A Winnipeg man is facing a number of charges after police found him sleeping at the wheel of a stolen vehicle Friday morning.
14 residences, 10 commercial properties impacted by new Montgomery water main break: City
A new water main break that took place close to the feeder main break that has restricted residents water use since early June is impacting 14 residences, the city said Saturday.
4 people hospitalized in 2-vehicle collision near Canada Olympic Park
Two adults and two children were taken to hospital Saturday when a car was struck by a pickup truck on 16 Avenue N.W. near Canada Olympic Park.
Alberta town takes action fighting crime, addressing homelessness, addictions issues
In Cold Lake, Alta., drivers leaning through windows at the McDonald’s drive-thru have been ambushed by people running by and snatching food right out of their hands.
2 people found dead in western Alberta river: RCMP
Two people were found dead after going missing in the Smoky River in west-central Alberta.
Vancouver man plans to travel, buy new car after $1M lottery win
A Vancouver resident is now $1 million richer after a lucky Lotto 6/49 win.
Motorcyclist dead after crash with fire truck that closed Lions Gate Bridge
A major thoroughfare in Vancouver was shut down for several hours Saturday afternoon after a fatal crash between a fire truck and a motorcycle, officials say.
Stranger sexually assaulted Surrey woman while she was asleep in her home, RCMP say
A woman in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood woke up to a stranger groping her early Saturday morning, according to local police.