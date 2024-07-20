You can help LHSC improve their 'Patient Rights and Responsibilities'

London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is updating their ‘Patient Rights and Responsibilities’ and renaming them to ‘Our Shared Commitments.’

In a statement, LHSC explained the changes is meant to”, …better reflect our shared commitments to one another as patients and health-care providers.”

Their draft Shared Commitments are based on principles of people-centered care, which are about dignity, respect, information sharing, partnership, and participation for everyone involved in a person’s care, including patients, care partners, visitors and health-care professionals.

They have been developed by patient and family partners and the Patient Experience team, and now we’re seeking input from the community.

You can complete the short survey to give feedback until Monday, July 29, at 11:59 p.m.