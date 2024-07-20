Overnight ED closure in Wingham
The emergency department at Wingham’s hospital will be closed from 9 p.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Sunday.
The Listowel Wingham Hospitals Alliance says ongoing healthcare staff shortages is to blame for the closure.
Patients are asked to call 911 if they have a medical emergency. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) will remain available to the community and will be re-routed to surrounding hospitals.
The following is a list of closest hospitals:
- Listowel
- Clinton (Reduced Hours – Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Goderich
- Palmerston
- Seaforth
- Kincardine
- Walkerton
Hospital workers ensure this is a temporary measure.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here are the signs you're ready to downsize your home
Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians are looking to find ways to save money, such as downsizing their home. But one Ottawa broker says there are several signs to consider before making the big decision.
investigation Prominent Vancouver lawyer accused of moving criminal cash dies before hearing
Vancouver lawyer Michael Bolton likely defended thousands of people over 50 years of practice. But in the end, he would not get a chance to defend himself.
A 12-year-old girl is accused of smothering her younger cousin over an iPhone
A 12-year-old girl in Tennessee has been charged with murder, accused of smothering her eight-year-old cousin as the younger girl slept. A relative said they had been arguing over an iPhone.
Israeli military says it has struck several Houthi targets in Yemen in response to attacks
The Israeli army said Saturday it has struck several Houthi targets in western Yemen following a fatal drone attack by the rebel group in Tel Aviv the previous day.
Democratic consensus solidifies around Harris, should Biden step aside
No one quite knows what the process of picking a new nominee would be if Joe Biden did step aside – but many Democrats say that any process is likelier than ever to quickly end with Vice President Kamala Harris as the nominee.
Quebec woman's death warns of dangers of cosmetic surgery abroad
Brian McConnell's daughter, Florence McConnell, died after a liposuction surgery complication in Morocco. Now, he warns others against undergoing cosmetic surgeries abroad.
Polar bear 'Baffin' dies at Calgary Zoo after not resurfacing from pool
A polar bear died in its enclosure at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo on Friday.
LCBO confirms strike over, stores to reopen Tuesday
The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing 10,000 of its workers reached a tentative agreement Saturday, clearing the way for stores to open Tuesday.
Steam cleaners, kids' helmets, multivitamins: Here are the recalls of the week
Health Canada issued recalls for various items this week, including steam cleaners, hedgehog pet food, kids' bike helmets and multivitamins.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.