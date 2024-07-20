LONDON
London

    • Overnight ED closure in Wingham

    The Wingham and District Hospital as seen on July 15, 2015. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) The Wingham and District Hospital as seen on July 15, 2015. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
    The emergency department at Wingham’s hospital will be closed from 9 p.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Sunday.

    The Listowel Wingham Hospitals Alliance says ongoing healthcare staff shortages is to blame for the closure.

    Patients are asked to call 911 if they have a medical emergency. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) will remain available to the community and will be re-routed to surrounding hospitals.

    The following is a list of closest hospitals:

    • Listowel
    • Clinton (Reduced Hours – Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
    • Goderich
    • Palmerston
    • Seaforth
    • Kincardine
    • Walkerton

    Hospital workers ensure this is a temporary measure.

