Heading out on a day trip to a local swim spot? Here are a couple of things to keep in mind.

If you want to make sure that you’re swimming safe, it's important to not only be aware of high waves, and strong currents, but of bacteria that may be present in the water.

First and most importantly, you should not go swimming if the region has experienced significant rainfall in the past 24 to 48 hours – bacteria levels are typically elevated following heavy rain. If the water is so cloudy that you can’t see your feet at waist depth, that may also indicate higher bacteria levels.

Local public health authorities regularly test popular swimming locations to ensure that they’re safe for recreation. Tests look for E. coli bacteria, which can cause health concerns if ingested, and which is typically higher following heavy rainfall.

While beaches in the region have a history of being safe, water quality can change from day to day or even hour to hour depending on the weather and other conditions which can impact the bacteria levels in the water. It's always safest to check your local public health agency before swimming, and follow all posted guidelines.

That being said, here’s a brief overview of the state of beaches in the region heading into this weekend.

Grey Bruce

Station Beach, Kincardine – Safe to swim (as of June 24)

Lambton

Canatara, Sarnia - Safe to swim (as of July 19)

Pinery - Swimming not recommended (as of July 19)

Grand Bend North Beach - Safe to swim (as of July 19)

Grand Bend South Beach – Safe to swim (as of July 19)

Huron

Goderich – St. Christopher’s Beach – Swimming not recommended (as of July 17), however the Main Beach and Rotary Cove remain open for swimming

Bayfield beaches - Safe to swim (as of July 17)

Port Blake Beach (Grand Bend) - Swimming not recommended (as of July 17)

Southwest Public Health