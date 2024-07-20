CTV News London’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Each story can also be read through the links below.
- London victim of intimate partner violence dies in hospital
- 'Diverted safe supply is being resold into our community': London police confirm drug diversion a growing concern
- OPP recover body from waters off Port Stanley beach
- Heavy rain walloped parts of the region again Tuesday, just as many were cleaning up from Monday’s downpour.
- Over 400 empty homes in London unlikely to face a vacancy tax despite local housing crisis
- Renovictions bylaw faces pushback, but committee backs further strengthening tenant protections
- A proposal to reduce speed limits within school zones along major roads would fill a safety gap left by a council decision eight years ago.
- South Huron TrailMobile gives users with mobility challenges access to the great outdoors
The CrowdStrike outage is affecting health-care services in Canada. Here's what you need to know
A global technology outage that's grounded flights and delayed border crossings is also challenging health-care services in the country, as issues with Microsoft services persist.
Quebec woman's death warns of dangers of cosmetic surgery abroad
Brian McConnell's daughter, Florence McConnell, died after a liposuction surgery complication in Morocco. Now, he warns others against undergoing cosmetic surgeries abroad.
Interior residents get ready to flee as B.C. fire tally soars past 300
The out-of-control Shetland Creek fire in British Columbia's southern Interior has more than doubled in size due to what the wildfire service describes as "significant overnight growth" and more accurate mapping.
Polar bear 'Baffin' dies at Calgary Zoo after not resurfacing from pool
A polar bear died in its enclosure at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo on Friday.
'I feel cheated': Here are the products hit hardest by shrinkflation
Canadians who feel like they are getting less bang for their buck at the grocery store these days might be right. A new report shows the effects of shrinkflation are real.
Tentative deal to end LCBO strike on hold as province accuses union of introducing new demands
The LCBO strike appears to be back on just hours after a tentative agreement was announced.
Woman guilty of murdering, dismembering boyfriend in Nanaimo, B.C.
A 28-year-old British Columbia woman has been found guilty of killing and dismembering her boyfriend on Vancouver Island nearly four years ago.
opinion Trump's assassination attempt not a political winner
Danger and fear are so pervasive throughout the national political ethos it is now the norm, writes Washington political columnist Eric Ham.
What a Donald Trump presidency means for Canada
The most striking thing about walking the floor of the Republican National Convention (RNC) is seeing just how much this is Donald Trump's party, CTV News' Vassy Kapelos says.
Rockwood man killed in Highway 7 crash
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a 78-year-old Rockwood man.
Blind dog up for adoption at K-W Humane Society
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth is hoping to find a forever home for a blind dog named Honey.
Kingsville hires long time local firefighter as new fire chief
Following the relocation of previous Fire Chief Jason Suchiu earlier this summer, The Town of Kingsville announced the hiring of its new fire chief today – long time resident Scott Moore.
Windsor Symphony Orchestra free summer concerts continue in July
Enjoying music outdoors continues this weekend courtesy of Windsor Symphony Orchestra (WSO) with free summer concerts in our community.
Former City of Windsor employee sues for wrongful dismissal
A former City of Windsor employee, Thom Hunt, has filed a lawsuit claiming wrongful dismissal, seeking $2.8 million in total.
Midland man charged in death of 23-year-old woman
Provincial police investigating a homicide in Midland have charged a local man with murder.
Jet Ski operator helps save drowning man in Kempenfelt Bay
A Barrie jet ski operator put her water safety training to the test this week as she helped to rescue a drowning man in Kempenfelt Bay.
Sudbury police investigating arson after speed camera set on fire
Six speed cameras set up around Greater Sudbury have drawn a lot of ire from residents, attracting some vandalism and police are now investigating after one was set on fire overnight.
Police say northern Ont. impaired driver stole a puppy and booze
A 29-year-old suspect has been charged after someone stole a puppy and several bottles of booze in Elliot Lake before speeding off in a pickup truck.
'It's too far': Residents living in Argyle Avenue YMCA being moved to transitional housing on Corkstown Road
Nearly 50 families are being moved from the YMCA on Argyle Avenue to a former retirement home on Corkstown Road, as part of the city's overall homelessness and housing plan.
Ottawa Public Health reports first human case of West Nile virus in city this year
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) says West Nile virus has been detected in the local mosquito population and one person in the city has a confirmed case.
A downtown apartment for $1,200 a month? Here is one group’s plan on how Toronto can rethink its vacant office space
A Canadian think-tank has a plan to keep young people from fleeing urban centres in search of more affordable accommodations.
Ontario woman says she was sold 'crumbling' house despite home inspection
As an Ontario woman put away her China dishes after Christmas Dinner in 2018, she noticed her cabinet doors refused to shut.
Montreal woman feels scared after seeing drone outside her bedroom window
It's not something you like to see when you're in your apartment, laying in bed in your underwear on a hot summer day: a drone hovering outside your window.
Quebec woman's death warns of dangers of cosmetic surgery abroad
Brian McConnell's daughter, Florence McConnell, died after a liposuction surgery complication in Morocco. Now, he warns others against undergoing cosmetic surgeries abroad.
Number of Quebec families looking for housing since Moving Day has risen
The number of families without housing, without a lease or looking for housing has continued to rise over the past two weeks.
Three soldiers confirmed dead after crash in Sheffield, N.B.
Three soldiers died in a non-service related, single-vehicle crash in Sheffield, N.B., over the weekend.
Newfoundland town on edge as crews search for missing vessel with 7 people aboard
Anxiety gripped a Newfoundland fishing community Friday as a massive search was underway for a missing vessel carrying seven harvesters that hadn't been heard from in two days.
Pilot dead after plane crash outside of Fredericton: fire chief
The pilot of an ultralight plane that crashed in a cornfield outside Fredericton has died, according to the fire chief of the Keswick Valley Fire Department.
Tenants evicted from Winnipeg apartment in process of returning home
The tenants evicted from an apartment building at 285 College Avenue may be back home in time for the weekend.
'Powerful symbol of the progress we have made': Land being returned to Manitoba Métis Federation
Around 100 acres of Manitoba Crown Land near the Saskatchewan border is being returned to the Métis community.
'You feel invaded': Residents worried after car windows smashed in Sage Creek
A rash of smashed car windows in Winnipeg’s Sage Creek neighbourhood has left residents on edge.
Polar bear 'Baffin' dies at Calgary Zoo after not resurfacing from pool
A polar bear died in its enclosure at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo on Friday.
Archeology dig explores legendary rancher’s original Alberta homestead
Archeologists are hoping to unearth details about John Ware, the former slave turned successful rancher and Alberta legend, at a dig of his original homestead near Millarville.
BREAKING
1 dead, 1 injured in fire at East Village seniors complex
One person died in a fire at a seniors housing complex in the East Village on Friday.
Teen girls stabbed in St. Albert, RCMP searching for 'armed and dangerous' man
Two teenage girls were stabbed in St. Albert Thursday night.
Heat hat-trick: Edmonton sets 3rd straight daily record high
The city set another record high Friday afternoon with 33.4 C, sneaking past the previous high mark of 33.3 C for July 19 set in 1979.
Elks remain winless after rematch loss to host Redblacks
The Redblacks improved to 4-2 on the CFL season, giving them as many wins as they had all last season, and are 3-0 at TD Place this year, while the Elks fell to 0-6 on the season and continue to search for answers even with interim coach Jarious Jackson on the sidelines.
Health authority relocating care home residents due to wildfire near Ashcroft, B.C.
A nearby wildfire has led to the "precautionary" relocation of more than two dozen long-term care and assisted-living residents in the B.C. Interior.
A few changes added to this year's Celebration of Light
Team Portugal is set to kickoff one of Vancouver's biggest annual events: the Celebration of Light.
19-year-old stabbed in downtown Vancouver, police say
A young man was taken to hospital Friday afternoon after he was stabbed in downtown Vancouver, according to police.