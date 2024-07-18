South Huron TrailMobile gives users with mobility challenges access to the great outdoors
The sun is shining, which means it's a perfect day for the South Huron TrailMobile to hit Exeter's Mcnaughton-Morrison Trail.
"I go every time they say they're looking for somebody. I love it. As a farmer all my life, I just love being outside and, it's the highlight of the whole year to come out in this thing," said TrailMobile rider, Bill Hoffman, sitting right up front today.
The TrailMobile is a modified golf cart that takes seniors and those with mobility issues out on Exeter's trails, for some fresh air, and time in nature. It's operated by the Ausable Bayfield Conservation Authority, but wouldn't be possible without the volunteer drivers that do at least one tour a week on the TrailMobile.
"I get as much enjoyment as the riders, just to see the smiles on their faces - and we have a lot of repeat riders over the years. So I get to meet a lot of new friends that way too," said Norm Eckel, a TrailMobile volunteer driver for the past 13 years.
"It brings a lot of joy to a lot of the people. People that used to be able to walk it, but no longer can," said seven year volunteer TrailMobile driver, Jim Hayter.
South Huron TrailMobile, taking seniors and those with mobility issues on Exeter's trails, on July 18, 2024 (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
For their weekly trip with seniors from Exeter Villa Nursing and Retirement Home, it's door to door service. Which is appreciated by many riders that simply couldn't enjoy Exeter's trails, without it.
"I couldn't do this on my own. I need a walker, so it's just such a nice outing," said Exeter Villa resident and avid TrailMobile user, Marg Talbot.
"I get a lot of joy out of it, actually, because I like to see the nature too. And a lot of the flowers when they're out and you see a lot of things when you're out. I really enjoy it," saidExeter Villa resident, and TrailMobile fan, Jackie Martin.
The TrailMobile has a weekly trip leaving Exeter Villa, but literally anyone can reach out to request a four wheel ride on the trails, instead of walking.
"Sometimes we get calls from individual people around the town. And if we're able to, we'll take them out for a ride on the trail," said Hayter.
You can request a trip on South Huron TrailMobile by contacting the Ausable Bayfield Conservation Authority at 1-888-286-2610 or 519-235-2610. Past and current users swear by it.
As Hoffman put it, "this is better than sliced bread.”
