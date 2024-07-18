A robbery that took place overnight on Monday has led to charges for several people.

Just before midnight, police say they received a call about a robbery that took place in the 300-block of Talbot Street.

Suspects used force to enter a business while armed with weapons, stealing an e-bike.

Two suspects were located by officers nearby, pushing the stolen bike – a 21 year old and 31 year old face charges of robbery and breaking and entering.

The following day, a 37 year old was arrested in relation to the robbery with similar charges, and upon search at police headquarters, the person was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, and cocaine. They now also face charges for possession of substances for the purpose of trafficking.