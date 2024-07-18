LONDON
London

    • Fatal crash in Elgin County involving cyclist

    OPP traffic collision reconstruction experts can be seen on Talbot Line, west of Coyne Road in Elgin County. July 18, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London) OPP traffic collision reconstruction experts can be seen on Talbot Line, west of Coyne Road in Elgin County. July 18, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)
    A cyclist has died after a crash with a passenger vehicle in Elgin County.

    Dutton-Dunwich fire was on scene with OPP and EMS in the area of Talbot Line.

    Talbot Line is currently closed between Coyne Road and Dunborough Road.

    The road is expected to be closed for the next several hours.

    Updates will be provided when they become available.

