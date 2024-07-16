Flooded streets and basements as more heavy rain causes grief, severe thunderstorm watch in effect
Heavy rain walloped parts of the region again Tuesday, just as many were cleaning up from Monday’s downpour.
In Ilderton, some streets in new developments were submerged during the morning rain. By afternoon, the streets had dried out and a muddy mess was left behind.
Many backyards were also submerged.
“It was pretty wild,” said Bowman Street resident Wayne Langstaff.
“It flooded about three to four feet deep at the low spot in the road here. It didn’t seem like any worse of a rain than we got yesterday or last Wednesday, but because so much in the last little while. It was garbage day so the garbage cans actually flipped and were plugging the drains,” said Langstaff.
To the north and west of London, ditches and fields have been overflowing.
Jeff Balicki is seen cleaning water from his home on Jalna Boulevard on July 16, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
According to the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority, some areas along the watershed have received up to 170 millimeters of rain just in the last week. The ground is saturated and it cannot absorb the runoff.
In south London, Jalna Boulevard resident Jeff Balicki has spent the last couple of days bailing out his basement. His home was flooded for the third time in three years. He had even installed a check valve in the basement to stop the flow of water, but it was to no avail against the intense downpour.
Balicki estimates about $20,000 in losses between damage and contents. He said many of his neighbours are in the same boat.
“What happens is, when we have heavy rain storms in south London the storm sewers back up into the septic sewers. That backs up into our houses all along Jalna Boulevard. At least 15 houses either direction,” said Balicki.
A fan is pictured in the basement of Jeff Balicki’s home on Jalna Boulevard on July 16, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
Civil and environmental engineer Slobodan Simonovic, a professor emeritus at Western University, said municipal infrastructure has been designed based on historical events, and it is not keeping up with climate change.
“The pressures on the urban environment are high, and the demand, the number of people who are coming in, and the developments that go on. We cannot keep up with improving the infrastructure to handle this additional pressure,” he explained.
In the meantime, the city of London says it has received a high number of calls for help with basement flooding. Services have been delayed and crews will respond as soon as possible.
PHOTO GALLERY: July flooding in London
Meanwhile, Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch.
Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain.
The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority is reminding parents and guardians to keep children and pets away from streams, rivers, and ditches and out of any flooded areas.
Watercourses are fast-moving and high from all the rain, and streambanks are soft and slippery.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Tuesday: Showers ending near noon then mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h. High 29. Humidex 39. UV index 10 or very high.
Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming west 20 km/h late this evening. Low 17.
Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 late in the morning. High 25. Humidex 30. UV index 7 or high.
Thursday: Sunny. High 22.
Friday: Sunny. High 25.
Saturday: Sunny. High 27.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Toronto flooding: Pictures, videos show heavy rainfall today in downtown core
Toronto was pounded by torrential rain Tuesday afternoon and pictures and video are showing the extent of the flooding in the city’s downtown core and beyond.
'Something you'd see in a hurricane:' Toronto saw more than a month's worth of rain in three hours
In the span of three hours, Toronto was hit by three thunderstorms, bringing a record amount of rain that caused massive flooding across the city, according to a senior meteorologist with Environment Canada.
Why fewer fans are showing up for Saskatchewan Roughrider games
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have one of the strongest fan bases in the league but are having a tough time filling their stadium this year.
Freeland has 'confidence,' but wouldn't say whether PM has promised her job is safe
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says she feels that she has the confidence she needs to carry on in her role as finance minister, but won't say whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered her any specific assurances.
Ingrid Andress says she's checking into rehab after viral national anthem performance: 'I was drunk last night'
Country music artist Ingrid Andress says she was intoxicated during her much-criticized performance of the national anthem on Monday at the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby and will be seeking treatment.
Who is Usha Vance, the wife of Trump's running mate?
JD Vance has had several introductions to the American people: as the author of a memoir on what ails the White working class, as a newly elected Republican senator in his home state of Ohio and, on Monday, as his party’s nominee for vice president. His wife, Usha, has been by his side through it all.
Canada drops $9M on NYC luxury condo for consul general's official residence
Canada spent $9 million last month to buy a luxury condo in Manhattan for the official residence for its consul general in New York but the federal government is refusing to say what is being done with the old property.
BREAKING Union representing LCBO workers returning to bargaining table tomorrow
The union representing thousands of striking LCBO workers says it is returning to the bargaining table on Wednesday.
LIVE UPDATES DVP cleanup will take hours, city says; 50,000 remain without power
It’s going to take hours for the Don Valley Parkway to be cleared after heavy rainfall flooded the Greater Toronto Area with almost 100 millimetres of rain on Tuesday, according to the city.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.