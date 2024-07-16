Flooded streets and basements as more heavy rain causes grief, severe thunderstorm watch in effect

Heavy rain walloped parts of the region again Tuesday, just as many were cleaning up from Monday’s downpour.

In Ilderton, some streets in new developments were submerged during the morning rain. By afternoon, the streets had dried out and a muddy mess was left behind.

Many backyards were also submerged.

“It was pretty wild,” said Bowman Street resident Wayne Langstaff.

“It flooded about three to four feet deep at the low spot in the road here. It didn’t seem like any worse of a rain than we got yesterday or last Wednesday, but because so much in the last little while. It was garbage day so the garbage cans actually flipped and were plugging the drains,” said Langstaff.

To the north and west of London, ditches and fields have been overflowing.

Jeff Balicki is seen cleaning water from his home on Jalna Boulevard on July 16, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

According to the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority, some areas along the watershed have received up to 170 millimeters of rain just in the last week. The ground is saturated and it cannot absorb the runoff.

In south London, Jalna Boulevard resident Jeff Balicki has spent the last couple of days bailing out his basement. His home was flooded for the third time in three years. He had even installed a check valve in the basement to stop the flow of water, but it was to no avail against the intense downpour.

Balicki estimates about $20,000 in losses between damage and contents. He said many of his neighbours are in the same boat.

“What happens is, when we have heavy rain storms in south London the storm sewers back up into the septic sewers. That backs up into our houses all along Jalna Boulevard. At least 15 houses either direction,” said Balicki.

A fan is pictured in the basement of Jeff Balicki’s home on Jalna Boulevard on July 16, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

Civil and environmental engineer Slobodan Simonovic, a professor emeritus at Western University, said municipal infrastructure has been designed based on historical events, and it is not keeping up with climate change.

“The pressures on the urban environment are high, and the demand, the number of people who are coming in, and the developments that go on. We cannot keep up with improving the infrastructure to handle this additional pressure,” he explained.

In the meantime, the city of London says it has received a high number of calls for help with basement flooding. Services have been delayed and crews will respond as soon as possible.

PHOTO GALLERY: July flooding in London

Meanwhile, Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch.

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority is reminding parents and guardians to keep children and pets away from streams, rivers, and ditches and out of any flooded areas.

Watercourses are fast-moving and high from all the rain, and streambanks are soft and slippery.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Tuesday: Showers ending near noon then mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h. High 29. Humidex 39. UV index 10 or very high.

Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming west 20 km/h late this evening. Low 17.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 late in the morning. High 25. Humidex 30. UV index 7 or high.

Thursday: Sunny. High 22.

Friday: Sunny. High 25.

Saturday: Sunny. High 27.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.