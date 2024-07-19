Heading downtown this weekend? Be ready for some detours.

We have a busy weekend ahead in downtown London – and if you’re planning a trip down to the Pride Festival, or the Rides on Richmond Car Show, maybe you should consider leaving your car at home.

London Transit will be running throughout the weekend, with detours on Sunday for routes 1, 4, 6, 13, 15, 16, 20, and 90.

That’s to detour around road closures for the festival, which will be a necessary detour whether you’re on the bus or behind the wheel.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Richmond Street from Central Avenue to Piccadilly Street will be closed for Rides on Richmond

Beginning at 10 a.m. on Sunday, there will be a rolling road closure for the Pride London Parade, which will go from Quebec Street and Queens Avenue, then parade down Queens Avenue to Colborne Street, from Colborne Street to Dufferin Avenue, Dufferin Avenue to Clarence Street, until approximately 2 p.m.

Due to a large portion of Route 20 being missed, the connector will travel from Fanshawe College, right on Oxford, left on Mornington, left on Glasgow, left on Salisbury, right on Mornington, right on Oxford to Fanshawe College to transfer to all routes (Source: London Transit)

For a full list of details you can visit London Transit’s website.

There will also be construction in the mix, so make sure you save lots of time to get where you’re going.

If you’re driving down the festivities this weekend, there is of course one hour street parking available in the core, as well as municipal lots in the vicinity as well.