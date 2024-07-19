Life-threatening injuries following south London crash involving dirt bike

A teenaged boy is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash between a pickup truck and a dirt bike.

Just before 7 p.m. on Thurday, emergency crews responded to the area of Glanworth Drive and Bradish Road where police said a teenaged boy was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other involved vehicle remained at the scene

The investigation is in its early stages and has been reassigned to members of our London police traffic management unit.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or who have dashcam footage or video surveillance, to please contact police at at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) — Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.