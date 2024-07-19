$100,000 in tools stolen from North Middlesex business
A business in North Middlesex had $100,000 in tools and brass stolen.
Early Monday morning, OPP were sent to a property on Kerwood Road for the report of a break and enter.
Police say that investigation showed that someone entered the property sometime between July 13 and 14, cutting a chain on an exterior gate, and entering through a side door.
The investigation is ongoing.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
The CrowdStrike outage is affecting heath-care services in Canada. Here's what you need to know
A global technology outage that's grounded flights and delayed border crossings is also challenging health-care services in the country, as issues with Microsoft services persist.
Quebec woman's death warns of dangers of cosmetic surgery abroad
Brian McConnell's daughter, Florence McConnell, died after a liposuction surgery complication in Morocco. Now, he warns others against undergoing cosmetic surgeries abroad.
BREAKING Tentative deal to end LCBO strike on hold as province accuses union of introducing new demands
The LCBO strike appears to be back on just hours after a tentative agreement was announced.
opinion Trump's assassination attempt not a political winner
Danger and fear are so pervasive throughout the national political ethos it is now the norm, writes Washington political columnist Eric Ham.
Woman guilty of murdering, dismembering boyfriend in Nanaimo, B.C.
A 28-year-old British Columbia woman has been found guilty of killing and dismembering her boyfriend on Vancouver Island nearly four years ago.
'I feel cheated': Here are the products hit hardest by shrinkflation
Canadians who feel like they are getting less bang for their buck at the grocery store these days might be right. A new report shows the effects of shrinkflation are real.
BREAKING Polar bear 'Baffin' dies at Calgary Zoo after not resurfacing from pool
A polar bear died in its enclosure at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo on Friday.
Saskatchewan Party candidate for nomination withdraws, apologizes for putting child in blackface
A former prospective Saskatchewan Party nominee has apologized for putting a student in blackface.
Canadian flights, hospitals, border disrupted during global technology outage
A global technology outage grounded flights, disrupted hospitals and backed up border crossings in Canada on Friday, as issues persisted hours after problems with Microsoft services were said to be getting fixed.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Tentative deal to end LCBO strike on hold as province accuses union of introducing new demands
The LCBO strike appears to be back on just hours after a tentative agreement was announced.
-
Rockwood man killed in Highway 7 crash
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a 78-year-old Rockwood man.
-
Blind dog up for adoption at K-W Humane Society
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth is hoping to find a forever home for a blind dog named Honey.
Windsor
-
Former City of Windsor employee sues for wrongful dismissal
A former City of Windsor employee, Thom Hunt, has filed a lawsuit claiming wrongful dismissal, seeking $2.8 million in total.
-
Doctors highlight virtual urgent care for Ontarians this summer
Healthcare providers remind Ontarians they can access virtual urgent care wherever their summer travels took them.
-
LaSalle man fined $25,000 under Endangered Species Act
A LaSalle man is facing a fine of $25,000 after being convicted of damaging or destroying a habitat.
Barrie
-
Midland man charged in death of 23-year-old woman
Provincial police investigating a homicide in Midland have charged a local man with murder.
-
Orillia man goes 'all in' to win lotto jackpot
An Orillia man who works in the automotive industry won more than $120,000 with the lottery.
-
Regional hospitals grappled with technical issues amid global IT outage
The Global IT outage Friday disrupted businesses and banks across the region and significantly impacted several local hospitals.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police investigating arson after speed camera set on fire
Six speed cameras set up around Greater Sudbury have drawn a lot of ire from residents, attracting some vandalism and police are now investigating after one was set on fire overnight.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Tentative deal to end LCBO strike on hold as province accuses union of introducing new demands
The LCBO strike appears to be back on just hours after a tentative agreement was announced.
-
Southern Ont. pair fined $10,500 for moose hunt violations in northern Ont.
A hunter from Amherstburg and another from Guelph have been fined at total of $10,500 for moose-hunting violations dating back to 2022.
Ottawa
-
Threat that closed Ottawa Public Library branches deemed unfounded
Ottawa police say a reported threat to public safety against the Ottawa Public Library has been deemed unfounded. The threat caused the City of Ottawa to evacuate and close all branches Friday afternoon.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Tentative deal to end LCBO strike on hold as province accuses union of introducing new demands
The LCBO strike appears to be back on just hours after a tentative agreement was announced.
-
'It's too far': Residents living in Argyle Avenue YMCA being moved to transitional housing on Corkstown Road
Nearly 50 families are being moved from the YMCA on Argyle Avenue to a former retirement home on Corkstown Road, as part of the city's overall homelessness and housing plan.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Tentative deal to end LCBO strike on hold as province accuses union of introducing new demands
The LCBO strike appears to be back on just hours after a tentative agreement was announced.
-
Ontario woman says she was sold 'crumbling' house despite home inspection
As an Ontario woman put away her China dishes after Christmas Dinner in 2018, she noticed her cabinet doors refused to shut.
-
Global IT outage has widespread impacts in Toronto
A global technology outage impacting businesses around the world has led to flight cancellations in Toronto this morning, with Porter Airlines grounding all flights until 3 p.m.
Montreal
-
Quebec woman's death warns of dangers of cosmetic surgery abroad
Brian McConnell's daughter, Florence McConnell, died after a liposuction surgery complication in Morocco. Now, he warns others against undergoing cosmetic surgeries abroad.
-
Five things to know about Quebec's unique, two-week-long construction holiday
It's one of Quebec's many idiosyncrasies that in the dog days of summer, when everyone wishes they were on holiday, virtually the entire construction industry and a good chunk of the rest of the province close up shop for two weeks.
-
CPR from quick-acting doctor saves man suffering cardiac arrest
When a Montreal man suffered a cardiac arrest, a quick-acting doctor's knowledge of CPR saved his life and provided a lesson to learn the skill.
Atlantic
-
Three soldiers confirmed dead after crash in Sheffield, N.B.
Three soldiers died in a non-service related, single-vehicle crash in Sheffield, N.B., over the weekend.
-
Newfoundland town on edge as crews search for missing vessel with 7 people aboard
Anxiety gripped a Newfoundland fishing community Friday as a massive search was underway for a missing vessel carrying seven harvesters that hadn't been heard from in two days.
-
Pilot dead after plane crash outside of Fredericton: fire chief
The pilot of an ultralight plane that crashed in a cornfield outside Fredericton has died, according to the fire chief of the Keswick Valley Fire Department.
Winnipeg
-
Tenants evicted from Winnipeg apartment in process of returning home
The tenants evicted from an apartment building at 285 College Avenue may be back home in time for the weekend.
-
Manitoba Metis president ticketed for fishing without a licence, province says
A recent interaction between a conservation officer and David Chartrand, president of the Manitoba Metis Federation, appears set to become the latest skirmish in the battle over Indigenous hunting and fishing rights in the province.
-
Rubin Block sold, to be turned into multi-residential housing unit: source
Change will be coming to the Rubin Block in South Osborne.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Polar bear 'Baffin' dies at Calgary Zoo after not resurfacing from pool
A polar bear died in its enclosure at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo on Friday.
-
Proposed class-action lawsuit filed over Calgary water main break
A proposed class-action lawsuit has been filed against the City of Calgary, claiming businesses needlessly lost significant revenue due to a water main break.
-
Calgary could move to Stage 1 water restrictions early next week. Here's what that means
Calgary water crews will continue to monitor a recently repaired water main over the weekend, and then decide whether to move to the lowest level of outdoor water restrictions – Stage 1 – early next week.
Edmonton
-
Teen girls stabbed in St. Albert, RCMP searching for 'armed and dangerous' man
Two teenage girls were stabbed in St. Albert Thursday night.
-
Man dies in hospital 2 days after being shot by police on Whyte Avenue
A man shot by police earlier this week has died.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Polar bear 'Baffin' dies at Calgary Zoo after not resurfacing from pool
A polar bear died in its enclosure at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo on Friday.
Vancouver
-
Homicide investigators called in after missing teen found dead in Surrey
Homicide investigators have been called in after a missing teenager was found dead in Surrey’s Port Kells neighbourhood Friday morning.
-
Woman guilty of murdering, dismembering boyfriend in Nanaimo, B.C.
A 28-year-old British Columbia woman has been found guilty of killing and dismembering her boyfriend on Vancouver Island nearly four years ago.
-
'Attempted arson' now under investigation near site of recent Yaletown shooting
For the second time in as many weeks, a Yaletown patio was behind police tape Friday.