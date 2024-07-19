LONDON
London

$100,000 in tools stolen from North Middlesex business

A business in North Middlesex had $100,000 in tools and brass stolen.

Early Monday morning, OPP were sent to a property on Kerwood Road for the report of a break and enter.

Police say that investigation showed that someone entered the property sometime between July 13 and 14, cutting a chain on an exterior gate, and entering through a side door.

The investigation is ongoing. 

