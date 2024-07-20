Hazmat response to north London, Ont. apartment complex

There was a heavy presence of first responders at an apartment building on Richmond Street, just south of Windermere Road Saturday morning.

Police, fire, and paramedics were called to The Luxe apartment at 1235 Richmond St. at around 9 a.m. for an individual with vital signs absent.

When police and firefighters entered the apartment, concerns were raised.

The London Fire Department then called in a Hazardous Materials Unit and a Technical Support team.

Western University student Kenneth Kanlisi lives on the eighth floor and was surprised to see extent of the response, “There’s so many cop cars out here. There’s hazmat suits. We are really concerned.”

Firefighters gather on the steps of apartment complex where a deceased individual was located on July 20, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)Kanlisi was told the response was contained to the 11th floor. He said both police and building staff tried to ease his concerns telling him to, “...just stay indoors and everything will be fine.”

London Fire Department District Chief Kirk Loveland told CTV News that first responder concerns centred on an inflatable device that was being used by the victim, “We don’t know what was used in there or put in there. We want to make sure that, for the safety of the first responders and all the people around, that we take the correct precautions.”

Fire crews determined there was no hazardous material threat around 10:30 a.m.

London police told CTV News they have entered into a death investigation at the scene but, at this point, no foul play is suspected.

London Fire Dept. Hazardous Materials truck at scene of investigation at 1235 Richmond St. on July 20, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)