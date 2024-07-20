Break and enter suspect wanted in St. Thomas

St. Thomas police are searching for a suspect involved in a break and enter.

In the early morning hours of July 19, two residents in the south end of St. Thomas said they awoke to their dog barking and acting unusually.

A check of the house located a male that had broken into the enclosed front porch area of the house.

The male suspect was described as having shaggy blonde hair, having a slim build, and wearing black shorts, a black hoodie, flip flips and was carrying a reusable grocery bag.

Police said the residents chased the male from the property and police later obtained video from a neighbouring surveillance camera.

If you have any information related to this matter, please contact the St Thomas Police Service.