    • Break and enter suspect wanted in St. Thomas

    St. Thomas police are searching for a suspect involved in a break and enter in the city's south end. (Source: St. Thomas Police Service)
    St. Thomas police are searching for a suspect involved in a break and enter.

    In the early morning hours of July 19, two residents in the south end of St. Thomas said they awoke to their dog barking and acting unusually.

    A check of the house located a male that had broken into the enclosed front porch area of the house.

    The male suspect was described as having shaggy blonde hair, having a slim build, and wearing black shorts, a black hoodie, flip flips and was carrying a reusable grocery bag.

    Police said the residents chased the male from the property and police later obtained video from a neighbouring surveillance camera.

    If you have any information related to this matter, please contact the St Thomas Police Service.

