LONDON
London

    • London, Ont. truck driver named 'TCA Highway Angel' for rescuing trapped trucker

    An undated image of Joseph Carroll. (Source: The Truckload Carriers Association) An undated image of Joseph Carroll. (Source: The Truckload Carriers Association)
    Share

    The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) says London, Ont.’s Joseph Carroll rescued a trucker in Ohio after his vehicle crashed and he had been trapped beneath debris. Because of this heroic act, Carroll, who drives for Elgin Motor Freight, has been named a ‘TCA Highway Angel.’

    Around 5 a.m. March 29, Carroll was heading north on I-75 near Wapakoneta, Ohio. TCA says that’s when a tractor-trailer hauling lime in front of him lost control. They said the truck driver blacked out, causing the vehicle to hit the guardrail before a bridge, strike the bridge itself, and then crash through the guardrail into a 12-foot ditch.

    “In just a matter of seconds there was gravel all over the highway,” Carroll told TCA. “The transport truck was lying on its side, the lights were dim and there was no roof on the truck.”

    As Carroll was descending into the ditch to help, a woman stopped to call 911.

    Down in the embankment, he called out, asking if the driver was okay, and Carroll said the driver responded, “I’m over here.” The crash had torn off the truck’s roof, leaving the driver trapped outside the cab and beneath the debris.

    Carroll managed to push the heavy roof off the driver, who was covered with the scattered contents from inside the truck. The driver was unhurt, though visibly shaken and confused by the traumatic event.

    Since the TCA Highway Angels program’s inception in August 1997, nearly 1,400 professional truck drivers have been recognized as Highway Angels for exemplary kindness, courtesy, and courage displayed while on the job.

    More information about the program can be found by following this link.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here are the signs you're ready to downsize your home

    Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians are looking to find ways to save money, such as downsizing their home. But one Ottawa broker says there are several signs to consider before making the big decision.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News