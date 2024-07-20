Warm, sunny conditions Saturday
Londoners are in store for a warm and mainly sunny weekend.
Saturday will be mainly sunny with a high reaching 27 degrees, feeling closer to 30 with the humidity.
A few clouds creep into the region overnight with a low of 14 degrees expected.
On Sunday, expect a mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. There’s a risk of thunderstorms as well with a high of 29, feeling more like 34.
To start your workweek, Monday will be mainly cloudy but warm with a high of 28 degrees.
Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast
Saturday: Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. High 27. Humidex 29. UV index 8 or very high.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 14.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 29. Humidex 34.
Monday: Cloudy. High 28.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 29.
Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 25.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 26.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27.
