Woodstock police cleared of wrongdoing after suspect gets broken nose during arrest: SIU

    The Woodstock Police Service building. (CTV News file image) The Woodstock Police Service building. (CTV News file image)
    In the evening of March 22, 2023, Woodstock Police Service officers were dispatched to a residence in the area of Dundas Street and Vansittart Avenue.

    A resident of the address had called police to report an assault and damaged property at the hands of a man.

    Officers confronted the man outside the home.

    The man was allegedly belligerent with the officers and adopted an aggressive posture.

    He was eventually grounded and handcuffed behind the back.

    Taken to hospital following his arrest, the 23-year-old man was diagnosed with a broken nose.

    On his assessment of the evidence, SIU Director Joseph Martino determined there were no reasonable grounds to believe that an officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the man’s injury.

    The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

    You can read the full report by following this link.

